Raphaël MENU

Young & optimistic freshly graduated from ICADE Madrid in 2011

Entreprises

  • Abercrombie & Fitch - Store Manager Assistant

    PARIS 8 2011 - maintenant Merchandising assistant manager (since August 2012)

    • Trained associates on preparing and maintaining merchandise within retail standards. Pushed associates to keep high productivity during their 5 hours shift.
    • Oversaw sales and replenishment systems - Audited and maintained stockroom.
    • Gained valuable experience in leading and motivating employees. Developed the ability to work under management pressure and prioritize tasks depending on the store activity.

    Store experience assistant manager (6 months)

    • Ensured my sales team (~30) delivered excellent customer service.
    • Dealt with enquiries and complaints.
    • Supervised floor by controlling the flagship departments (cleaners, maintenance, stylists, loss prevention, cashiers)
    • Met high operational expectations by maintaining high retail standards (taglines, merchandising, look policy).

  • L'Oréal - Product Manager Assistant Lancôme

    PARIS 2010 - 2010 Product manager assistant marketing department

    • Planned commercial meetings. Followed up the elements logistic process.
    • Carried out competitors sell-out and investment analysis, through tools such as NPD, Nielsen and Optimedia reports. Executed Lancôme sell-out studies and launch reports.
    • Monitored operational marketing projects at 360° (Teint Miracle foundation, French Coquettes make-up collection).
    • Developed promotional material for POS, being the main contact with suppliers.
    • Gained valuable experience in teamwork skills by learning to take a share of responsibility and accepting and giving constructive criticism. Maintained a close relationship based on mutual trust with my management.

  • DRAGON ROUGE - Project Manager Assistant

    suresnes 2008 - 2008 Project Manager Assistant

    • Facilitated product packaging development and brand identification. Briefed designers on progress of each step of the process (operating budget/ strategy/ creative exploration/creative development/ adaptation/ finalization/ masters). Specifically in charge of Kraft Spain business. Elevated the company-client relationship. Maintained a detailed invoice.
    • Gained valuable experience in contact with clients and understood the entire functioning of a marketing department.

