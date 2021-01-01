Raphaël MENU

Young & optimistic freshly graduated from ICADE Madrid in 2011
Entreprises
Abercrombie & Fitch
- Store Manager Assistant
PARIS 82011 - maintenantMerchandising assistant manager (since August 2012)
• Trained associates on preparing and maintaining merchandise within retail standards. Pushed associates to keep high productivity during their 5 hours shift.
• Oversaw sales and replenishment systems - Audited and maintained stockroom.
• Gained valuable experience in leading and motivating employees. Developed the ability to work under management pressure and prioritize tasks depending on the store activity.
Store experience assistant manager (6 months)
• Ensured my sales team (~30) delivered excellent customer service.
• Dealt with enquiries and complaints.
• Supervised floor by controlling the flagship departments (cleaners, maintenance, stylists, loss prevention, cashiers)
• Met high operational expectations by maintaining high retail standards (taglines, merchandising, look policy).
L'Oréal
- Product Manager Assistant Lancôme
PARIS2010 - 2010Product manager assistant marketing department
• Planned commercial meetings. Followed up the elements logistic process.
• Carried out competitors sell-out and investment analysis, through tools such as NPD, Nielsen and Optimedia reports. Executed Lancôme sell-out studies and launch reports.
• Monitored operational marketing projects at 360° (Teint Miracle foundation, French Coquettes make-up collection).
• Developed promotional material for POS, being the main contact with suppliers.
• Gained valuable experience in teamwork skills by learning to take a share of responsibility and accepting and giving constructive criticism. Maintained a close relationship based on mutual trust with my management.
DRAGON ROUGE
- Project Manager Assistant
suresnes2008 - 2008Project Manager Assistant
• Facilitated product packaging development and brand identification. Briefed designers on progress of each step of the process (operating budget/ strategy/ creative exploration/creative development/ adaptation/ finalization/ masters). Specifically in charge of Kraft Spain business. Elevated the company-client relationship. Maintained a detailed invoice.
• Gained valuable experience in contact with clients and understood the entire functioning of a marketing department.
Formations
ICADE - Universidad Pontificia Comillas ADE E-2 (Madrid)