Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphaël MORELLA
Ajouter
Raphaël MORELLA
CROIX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Agen
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chronodrive
- Préparateur de commande
CROIX
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Jean-Baptiste De Naudre, BTS Electrotechnique (Agen)
Agen
2013 - 2015
Réseau
Isabelle BERTHOUMIEU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z