Menu

Raphael MVOGO

DOUALA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Andradegutierez - Simple employer

    2000 - 2001

  • Entreprise mvogo multi services - Entrepreneur .

    1998 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Du Commerce (Parisyaounde Cameroun)

    Parisyaounde Cameroun 1994 - 1998

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :