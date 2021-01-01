Retail
Raphael NGONGANG
Raphael NGONGANG
DOUALA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Electricité
Hydraulique
Mécanique
Entreprises
Centre de formation casablanca
- Stagière en hydraulique
2013 - 2013
Tractafric
- TRansmission machines TP
PUTEAUX
2013 - 2013
TRACTAFRIC Cameroun
- Mécanicien
2011 - maintenant
SODECOTON
- Rebobinage des moteurs synchrones et asynchrones
2010 - 2010
parvenir a remettre en état plusieurs des moteurs de la société sODECOTON
Formations
ESSET De Douala (Douala)
Douala
2011 - 2012
licence
génie industrielle et maintenance
Iut De Ngaoundéré (Douala)
Douala
2009 - 2011
DUT
Maintenance Industrille et Productique
Réseau
Achille Firmin MANGUIL
Adfs-Ecolo NORMALISATION - QUALITÉ - CERTIFICATION
Aimé Simplice EYANGO
Christine BAHOKEN
Esther Priscille NDONDA
Irene Paule KOUAM
Joel CAVAILLE
Nadine NGANDJON
