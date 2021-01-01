Retail
Retail
Raphael NGUYEN
Raphael NGUYEN
PARIS
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Entreprises
sarl arion voiture de tourisme avec chauffeur
- Cadre
2014 - maintenant
deliceland
- Gerant
2013 - maintenant
Eva Mode
- Gerant
2010 - 2014
Achat de marchandise
Vente de marchandise
Gestion entreprise
Creation site web
Formations
Ecole Dentaire Francaise E.D.F. (Paris)
Paris
2008 - 2010
prothesiste dentaire
Lycée Simone De Beauvoir
Garges Les Gonesse
2003 - 2004
baccalaureat
Hervé KHETTAB
