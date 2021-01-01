Raphael PEYRET

VOLVO Construction Equipment
- Global Marketing Media Manager
Saint Priest
2004 - maintenant
Member of the Global Maketing Communication Management Board
Main responsabilities: All media for launches, updates & customers support projects covering all regions APAC, EMEA, AMERICAS and CHINA
• Online Content management (220 Web sites, 42 languages)
• Establish, lead and develop the process driven “Media" team (7 members in Sweden, Germany and France)
• Launch and Update Projects coordination between R&D and Markets needs following the company strategy and guidelines. 1200 Projects in 2012 more planned in 2013
• Projects Budget Monitoring.
• Optimise processes as regards production times, cost reduction and the quality of the work done.
• With externalised production, organize and coordinate the various stages of all Media Delivery.
• Ensure that all Media are in line with Volvo Construction Equipment’s quality level.
• Track status and provide regular up-dates on work.
• Act as first point of contact for the Volvo Non-Automotive Purchaser “Marketing” projects.
• Manage the suppliers list for Marketing Production.
• In a traditional project management approach, production planning and budget monitoring.
• Member of the Communication Platform