Raphael PEYRET

Saint Priest

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Volvo

    Saint Priest maintenant

  • VOLVO Construction Equipment - Marketing Manager

    Saint Priest maintenant

  • VOLVO Construction Equipment - Global Marketing Media Manager

    Saint Priest 2004 - maintenant Member of the Global Maketing Communication Management Board

    Main responsabilities: All media for launches, updates & customers support projects covering all regions APAC, EMEA, AMERICAS and CHINA

    • Online Content management (220 Web sites, 42 languages)
    • Establish, lead and develop the process driven “Media" team (7 members in Sweden, Germany and France)
    • Launch and Update Projects coordination between R&D and Markets needs following the company strategy and guidelines. 1200 Projects in 2012 more planned in 2013
    • Projects Budget Monitoring.
    • Optimise processes as regards production times, cost reduction and the quality of the work done.
    • With externalised production, organize and coordinate the various stages of all Media Delivery.
    • Ensure that all Media are in line with Volvo Construction Equipment’s quality level.
    • Track status and provide regular up-dates on work.
    • Act as first point of contact for the Volvo Non-Automotive Purchaser “Marketing” projects.
    • Manage the suppliers list for Marketing Production.
    • In a traditional project management approach, production planning and budget monitoring.
    • Member of the Communication Platform

Formations

  • ICN (Nancy)

    Nancy 1998 - 2000 Marketing industriel

    It was at the ESiDEC business school before the merging with ICN
