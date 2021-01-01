Menu

Raphaël PONCET

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management

Entreprises

  • OLYMLPES RP - PHOENIX - ODYSSEE - ARTHEMYS - Directeur Général

    2002 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT Marne La Vallée (Champs Sur Marne)

    Champs Sur Marne 1997 - 1999

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :