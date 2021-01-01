Raphael QUIRET

Neuilly-sur-Seine2017 - maintenantPage Personnel is a leading recruitment agency specialised in permanent and temporary recruitment. Page Personnel is a brand of Page Group, a leader in specialised recruitment based in 32 countries worldwide.
Based in Geneva since 2005, our specialized consultants are recognized for their expertise in recruiting for the following divisions:
Neuilly-sur-Seine2005 - 2014En charge du bureau de Lille de Page Personnel où sont représentées les divisions Finance & comptabilité, Ressources Humaines, ADV & Achats-logistique, Commercial & Marketing, Ingénieurs & Techniciens, Informatique, Assistanat et Retail.