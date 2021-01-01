Menu

Raphael QUIRET

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Recrutement
Management
Sourcing
Conseil en recrutement

Entreprises

  • Printemps

    Paris maintenant

  • Page Personnel - Executive Manager - Finance & Accounting / Logistics & Supply Chain / Engineering & Manufacturing

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2017 - maintenant Page Personnel is a leading recruitment agency specialised in permanent and temporary recruitment. Page Personnel is a brand of Page Group, a leader in specialised recruitment based in 32 countries worldwide.
    Based in Geneva since 2005, our specialized consultants are recognized for their expertise in recruiting for the following divisions:

    - Finance & Accounting
    - Logistics & Supply Chain
    - Legal
    - Office & Management Support
    - Sales & Marketing
    - Retail
    - Banking & Financial Services
    - Technology

  • FYTE - Deputy Managing Director

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2014 - 2017

  • Michael Page - Manager Exécutif

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2005 - 2014 En charge du bureau de Lille de Page Personnel où sont représentées les divisions Finance & comptabilité, Ressources Humaines, ADV & Achats-logistique, Commercial & Marketing, Ingénieurs & Techniciens, Informatique, Assistanat et Retail.

  • EXPECTRA - Consultant Ingénierie

    Saint-Denis La Plaine Cedex 2003 - 2005

Formations

