Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Raphaël RABOT
Raphaël RABOT
Anglet
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sagec
- Responsable de Programmes
Anglet
2013 - maintenant
Ogic
- Responsable de Programmes
Boulogne-Billancourt
2010 - 2013
Mcvd architecte
- Architecte
2007 - 2007
Formations
EUROMED MANAGEMENT MARSEILLE (Marseille)
Marseille
2008 - 2010
Master immobilier Construction & Aménagement
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Architecture Et De Paysage De Bordeaux ENSAPB (Talence)
Talence
2004 - 2008
Licence en Architecture
Réseau
Eleonore SILLAM
Gaelle LABOURDETTE
Hélène HOUGA
Laurence AUGE
Marjory TURINAY
