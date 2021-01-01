Menu

Raphael RENARD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Programmation informatique
Batigest
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • AG2R LA MONDIALE - Assistant Commercial

    2014 - maintenant

  • SARL PAFOXCO - CHEF D ENTREPRISE

    2010 - 2014

  • KIRSCHNER SA - RESPONSABLE FACTURATION ET INFORMATIQUE

    2002 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :