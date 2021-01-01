Menu

Raphael RIVAS

PARIS

Entreprises

  • SaltaAlto - Directeur de création

    2012 - maintenant

  • Freelance - Directeur de création

    2005 - 2011

  • Publicis Conseil - Directeur Artistique

    Paris 2004 - 2005

  • PowerStudio - Directeur Artistique

    2000 - 2003

Formations

  • Elisava Escuela Superior De Diseño (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 1994 - 1997

  • Lycée Français De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 1990 - 1994

