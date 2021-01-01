Retail
Raphael RIVAS
Raphael RIVAS
PARIS
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SaltaAlto
- Directeur de création
2012 - maintenant
Freelance
- Directeur de création
2005 - 2011
Publicis Conseil
- Directeur Artistique
Paris
2004 - 2005
PowerStudio
- Directeur Artistique
2000 - 2003
Formations
Elisava Escuela Superior De Diseño (Barcelona)
Barcelona
1994 - 1997
Lycée Français De Madrid (Madrid)
Madrid
1990 - 1994
Réseau
Alexis BORGÉ
Bernard COUSIN
Christophe COMAS
Claire FAUCONNIER
Guillaume ABEL
Krystel TOURSCHER
Nicolas ETIEN
Sebastien CRUZ
Yann KLINGER
