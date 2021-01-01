Retail
Raphael SCHUMACHER
Raphael SCHUMACHER
CLAPIERS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Clapiers
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Agence COM7
- Directeur des systèmes d'information
2014 - maintenant
Fonxio mobile
- Directeur technique
2012 - 2014
Smile, 1er intégrateur de solutions open source
- Stagiaire en securite informatique
Asnières-sur-Seine
2011 - 2012
Formations
Epitech
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Master 2
Réseau
Alexandre AVAKIAN
Clément COMPAS
Emirot NOLAN
Fabien PONCET
Hatim BEKKALI
Romain SEVERE
Virginie BARBÉ
Yann VACHER
