Raphael SINGACK
FONTENAY SOUS BOIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
réparations Maintenance
Entreprises
COTEG FILIALE RAZEL-BEC
- Mecanicien d'engin lourd
FONTENAY SOUS BOIS
2013 - 2014
supervision réparation et maintenance des engins toues catégorie 15ans d'expriences
Mega uranium
- Leader mechanic
1992 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Simeon SONGO
