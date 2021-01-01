Retail
Raphael ZANIN
Raphael ZANIN
MARSEILLE
Entreprises
TELIS
- Chef de Projet
2015 - maintenant
TELIS
- Directeur Service Telecoms
2013 - 2015
TELIS
- Expert telecoms
2006 - 2014
Alcatel réseaux d'entreprises
- Expert réseaux telecom
1998 - 2006
Formations
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis
Nice
1995 - 1999
IUT GEII et DU IRI
Lycée Institution St Joseph Carnoles
Roquebrune Cap Martin
1989 - 1995
Réseau
Franck VINCENT
Frederic MONDOU
Ghibaudo NICOLAS
Gwenael CHARLES
Ingrid WEIL
Quoc LAM
Sebastien MIRABELLA
Stephanie PERREL
Thierry LERAY
Thierry OELKER
