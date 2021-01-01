Menu

Raphael ZBILI

ORLANDO

En résumé

Computer Ingenier

Entreprises

  • Hilton Grand Vacations Company - Developement Supervisor

    2004 - 2006 Design, Specifications, Team Management, Software Developement, Marketing solutions

  • SOS-CINTRES - Web Site Developer

    2003 - 2004 Developement of static website

  • Neuf Cegetel - Developer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2002 - 2003 Developement of dynamic web solutions

  • ITS - Telecom - Developer

    2001 - 2001 Call Center Developement

  • Zbili.com - Develo/Gerant

    1999 - 2004 Websirte design and developement

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

