Raphaëlle COURTAY

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Asia
B2B
Business
Business to business
Management
Marketing
Sales

Entreprises

  • Vallourec - Marketing Analyst - Power generation Division - VIE Program

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant - Analysis of Indian power market and forecast
    - Competition analysis
    - Customer Satisfaction surveys
    - Business Development studies
    - Coordination for participation in industry fairs and organization of Technical seminars

  • Total - New Energies - Business Development - Photovoltaic Division

    2012 - 2013 - Undertook market studies on serveral EMEA countries (power market, legislation, call for tenders, competition)
    - Participated in the coordination of solar projects in EMEA and in the elaboration of responses to French call for tenders, in partnership with IPPs - carports and large rooftop projects
    - Coordinated a residential offer for the Belgium residential market - Offer led to the sales of over 480kWc (955k€ turnover)
    - Participated in designing innovative offers and go-to-market solutions - web project, bundle offers with Total affiliates

  • Orbeo - Paris - Sales Assistant - Carbon Emission - Internship

    2010 - 2011 - Prepared marketing presentations on Orbeo’s products and activities
    - Undertook research on C02 Market and Carbon Funds
    - Prepared and followed up credit line demands for industrial and financial clients
    - Worked in collaboration with KYC, Legal, Credit Analysis, Trading and Risk Management departments

  • BNP Paribas - Wealth Management Branch - Hong Kong - Credit Analyst - Internship

    2009 - 2009 - Analyzed Wealth Management Clients’ portfolio in order to elaborate credit proposals

Formations

  • Indian Institute Of Management Indore (Indore)

    Indore 2011 - 2011 - 5th ranked Indian Business School (Hindustan Times, 2011)
    - Joined for a 4 months exchange from September to December 2011
    - Electives: Business at Bottom of Pyramid, Urban Management, Project Management…

  • EMLyon Business School

    Lyon 2008 - 2013 Bachelor and MSc in Management

    - 5th ranked Masters in Management (Financial Times 2011)
    - Electives: Marketing Business to Business, Industrial Negotiations, Operations Management, Entrepreneurship…

Réseau

