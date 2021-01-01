Raphaëlle COURTAY

Mes compétences :
Asia
B2B
Business
Business to business
Management
Marketing
Sales
Entreprises
Vallourec
- Marketing Analyst - Power generation Division - VIE Program
Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant- Analysis of Indian power market and forecast
- Competition analysis
- Customer Satisfaction surveys
- Business Development studies
- Coordination for participation in industry fairs and organization of Technical seminars
Total - New Energies
- Business Development - Photovoltaic Division
2012 - 2013- Undertook market studies on serveral EMEA countries (power market, legislation, call for tenders, competition)
- Participated in the coordination of solar projects in EMEA and in the elaboration of responses to French call for tenders, in partnership with IPPs - carports and large rooftop projects
- Coordinated a residential offer for the Belgium residential market - Offer led to the sales of over 480kWc (955k€ turnover)
- Participated in designing innovative offers and go-to-market solutions - web project, bundle offers with Total affiliates
2010 - 2011- Prepared marketing presentations on Orbeo’s products and activities
- Undertook research on C02 Market and Carbon Funds
- Prepared and followed up credit line demands for industrial and financial clients
- Worked in collaboration with KYC, Legal, Credit Analysis, Trading and Risk Management departments
BNP Paribas - Wealth Management Branch - Hong Kong
- Credit Analyst - Internship
2009 - 2009- Analyzed Wealth Management Clients’ portfolio in order to elaborate credit proposals
Formations
Indian Institute Of Management Indore (Indore)
Indore2011 - 2011- 5th ranked Indian Business School (Hindustan Times, 2011)
- Joined for a 4 months exchange from September to December 2011
- Electives: Business at Bottom of Pyramid, Urban Management, Project Management…