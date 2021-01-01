Menu

Raphaelle LEBAS

PARIS

En résumé

Profil de niveau junior, je suis issue de la formation Developpeur / Integrateur web
Niveau Bac+3 à l'Ifocop de Paris.
Ayant trouvée ma voie dans l'informatique, je suis à la recherche d'un poste d'intégrateur web / webdesigner
Je suis de nature curieuse, créative, émerveillée par la technologie et ses nouveaux concepts.
Mes compétences :
HTML 5
Responsive Design
JavaScript
Bootstrap
MySQL
JQuery
PHP
CSS 3
Programmation orientée objet
Adobe Illustrator CS6
Infographie
Adobe Photoshop CS6
Adobe InDesign
Technique photographiques
Retouche d'images
Photographie

Entreprises

  • http://zooescape.spheresense.fr/ - Intégrateur web / webdesigner / graphiste 2D

    2015 - 2016 Zoo escape est un jeu en réalité virtuel, disponible sur android

    Les missions qui m'ont étaient confiées sont:

    - Création du logo Spheresense

    - Création du logo du jeu Zoo escape

    - Webdesigner le site du jeu zooescape et l'adapter en fonction des exigences de l'entreprise.

    - Etablir une charte graphique pour le site du jeu ( couleur, typographie)

    - Intégration du site web

    - Faire un site responsive.

    - Créer des graphismes 2D concernant l'environnement du jeu ( interface utilisateur, bannières, bonus, boutons, etc)

  • Datawords - Integrateur web

    Levallois-Perret 2014 - 2015 Mission: Webmastering : Montage / Création Photoshop / Retouche

  • WALIKI PRODUCTION - Photographe de plateau

    2014 - 2014 Photographe plateau sur le tournage les Imperialistes
    - Shooting photo comédiens
    - Photographe terrain (décor, équipe)

  • SHAOIM ENTERTAINMENT - Photographe de plateau

    2014 - 2014 Photographe de plateau sur le tournage du clip Ma pauvre Lucette
    - Shooting photo comédiens
    - Photographe terrain (décor, équipe)

  • SHAOIM ENTERTAINMENT - Photographe de plateau

    2013 - 2013 Photographe de plateau sur le tournage d'Hysteria
    - Shooting photo comédiens
    - Photographe terrain (décor, équipe)

  • MOUSTAPHA BOUTADJINE - Photographe portrait

    2013 - 2013 - Publication dans les Femmes d’Alger
    - Exposition à la mairie du 13e

  • Strada marketing - Conseillére technique sur les appareils photos Nikon

    LYON 2012 - 2013 - Démonstration APN Nikon
    - Conseillère technique

  • LA PLATEFORM - Stage en photo studio assistante photographe

    2012 - 2012 - Assistante Photographe
    - Assistante technicienne plateau
    - Service client

  • CARLO ERBA RÉACTIFS-SDS - Stagiaire au service marketing

    2010 - 2010 - Gestion de base de données
    - Mission une semaine à Sabadelle (Espagne)

Formations

  • IFOCOP

    Paris 2014 - 2015 IFOCOP

    Web :
    - HTML5 / CSS3
    - PHP / SQL
    - Javascript / JQuery
    - Drupal / Wordpress
    - Programmation orientée objet

    Audiovisuel:
    - Photoshop
    - Illustrator
    - Indesign

  • EFET École Supérieure De Photographie Et D'Audiovisuel (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2012 certificat de deux années d'études

    - Studio,
    - Reportage
    - Infographie
    - Technique photographique
    - Impression numérique

  • ISPP Groupe ESC Rouen (Mont Saint Aignan)

    Mont Saint Aignan 2009 - 2010 - Marketing
    - Economie
    - Droit
    - Géopolitique
    - Management
    - Tourisme
    - Supply-chain

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Arc

    Rouen 2007 - 2008 STG

