Raphaelle LEBAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Profil de niveau junior, je suis issue de la formation Developpeur / Integrateur web
Niveau Bac+3 à l'Ifocop de Paris.
Ayant trouvée ma voie dans l'informatique, je suis à la recherche d'un poste d'intégrateur web / webdesigner
Je suis de nature curieuse, créative, émerveillée par la technologie et ses nouveaux concepts.
http://raphaellelebas.fr/
https://plus.google.com/ +lebasraphaelle
https://plus.google.com/collection/sPbeV
Mes compétences :
HTML 5
Responsive Design
JavaScript
Bootstrap
MySQL
JQuery
PHP
CSS 3
Programmation orientée objet
Adobe Illustrator CS6
Infographie
Adobe Photoshop CS6
Adobe InDesign
Technique photographiques
Retouche d'images
Photographie