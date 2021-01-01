Menu

Rashida ISSA

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ASECNA - STAGIAIRE

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES ET COMMERCIALES (ESSEC) (Douala)

    Douala 2014 - maintenant

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :