Rasmia SALIME

CASTRES

En résumé

J’ai 22 ans celibataire motive pour mon prochain emploi

Entreprises

  • tech rent - Serveuse

    2016 - 2016

Formations

  • Lycée De Mamoudzou (Mamoudzou)

    Mamoudzou 2015 - 2016 Bac general

    littéraire

