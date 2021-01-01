Menu

Rasolomampionona HERY ANTENAINA JOCELYN

FORT DAUPHIN

En résumé

Professional in the Human Resources with over 24 years experiences and who can work with the responsibilities on strategic in personnel management and organizational effectiveness simultaneously. Thorough knowledge of the practices of the highest in Payroll Managing. I am bilingual (English, French), I prefer to work together as Consultant in Administration / HR and Finance with the International Company.

Mes compétences :
PCA CECAM Region Anosy
CONSEIL DE GESTION de l`OSIET Fort Dauphin
SG FISEMA Anosy (Secretaire General USRA-FISEMA)
Coordonateur Regional de la CTM a Fort Dauphin

Entreprises

  • Strang Ehoala Port Logistics (SEPL) - ACCOUNTS/ADMINISTRATOR

    2009 - maintenant Administration/Compta/Salaires/RH
    (Admin/Payroll/Fiscalites/Affaires courantes/divers declarations trimestrielles, Assurances, ...)

  • Business Consulting Service (BCS) - Responsable Administratif/Financier/RH

    2008 - 2008 Administration/RH des Grandes Entreprises Pdt Phase de Construction QMM Mandena/Port Ehoala (Kentz/Group 5/MJV/Hatch/ISOS FD/ISOS Ambatovy/ISOS Tamatave/Ndala/Dalucon...), Gestion d`environs de : 2,500 a 3,000 employes

  • BTP Madagascar - Responsable Administratif /Financier

    2007 - 2007 Responsable Admin/Compta/Gestion du Pers
    (Projet Construction 200 Villas de QMM a Fort Dauphin), travaillant avec SODEXO

  • Entreprise de TRANSPORT - Gerant Proprietaire

    2004 - 2016 Secteur de Transport et Electrification rurale

  • ECAR Tanambao F/D et ECAR Amboasary Sud - SUPERVISEUR de l`AGEX

    2002 - 2004 Supervision du refection des pistes communale en travaillant avec FID regionale de Tulear, au total de 45 chantiers repartis : 10 chantiers region Anosy et 35 dans l`Androy. Au Total : 3,000 pers.

  • Hotel Julia Voyage (Village des Mineraux) Ampandrandava - Gerant

    1994 - 2002 Gestion de l`Hotel en general, Gestion du pers/salaires/Vivres/Stock,...

  • SOMIDA/SPSM (Groupe AKESSON) - Chef du Personnel/Chef Comptable/RH

    1994 - 2002 Administration du Pers/Comptabilite/Salaires/Ressources Humaines. Controleur de Gestion.

  • SOMIDA Ampandrandava - Caissier

    1992 - 1994 Gestion de la Caisse, assure les paiements salaires d`environ 800 a 1200 salaries

Formations

  • Universite D'Antananarivo, Faculte DEGS, Departement Gestion (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 1988 - 1992 License

  • Ecole Sacré-Coeur Fort-Dauphin (Fort - Dauphin)

    Fort - Dauphin 1984 - 1986 BACC

Réseau

