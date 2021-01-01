Menu

Rassim SAMRANI

MONTREAL OUEST

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Process
Commissioning

Entreprises

  • SNC-LAVALIN - Consultant

    MONTREAL OUEST 2013 - 2014

  • Sonatrach - Technicien Epolitation PPL 2

    2003 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :