Mes compétences :

Reconciliations

Microsoft Office

Account Analysis

associated analysis

Year-end

Value Added Tax

Taxation

Sage Accounting Software

SAP

Preparing of financial controls and procedures

Oracle Financials

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office 2007

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Invoicing

Inter Company Accounting

Bookkeeping

Bank Reconciliations

Balance Sheet

Audit

Accounts Receivable

Account Reconciliations