Rebecca RICHARD

-
ST MicroElectronics
- Program Manager
2016 - maintenant
Imaging/Sensor division:
Projects :
- Medical sensor (Technology transfer from Crolles plant to Asian subcontractors): qualification / production flow set-up, qualification plan, lead fail lots analysis, return lots flow, supplier audit, production plan, contract review, customer communication
- Automotive industry (optical sensor): focus on system verification & validation coverage , embedded code conformance , customer support, production yield & margin improvement
- Mobile phone industry: new project set up, supply flow, fab qualification plan and schedule
- Software development & Safety (ISO26262) process
-
ST MicroElectronics
- Internal Temporary Mission: Business Management
2016 - 2016
Microcontroller Division
- Asia accounts
- Business Management: business forecast data, sample delivery schedule
- Develop tool to update automatically weekly data (Extract MFS data from access in excel + Visual Basic): forecast update, integrity data check, automatic reports
-
ST MicroElectronics
- Product Program Manager
2014 - 2016
Program Manager: Key set-up box chipset
(4KP60 HEVC die with 2 security stack for CAS and associated embedded software solution up to application)
Lead product development from definition, implementation, qualification and mass production
- Coordinate internal teams work up to mass production: marketing, SW, HW, legal, fab area, supply chain to reach schedule, cost and quality
- Support lead customer projects
- Manage derivative programs (genericity)
- Support External communication strategy
- Report overall progress to management
- Process improvement (lean)
- Risk management
- Local and remote technical teams (France, India, China)
Project >50M$ peak 200p
-
ST Microelectronics
- Business Program Manager
2011 - 2014
Business Program Manager: support key customer projects (set-top boxes):
Support customer project (full set-top box development based on chipset provided by ST) through its life cycle:
Demo set-up, Kickoff, Driving and Coordinating project, Customer support
Responsible of SW stack delivery up to MW
- Daily interaction with technical team and marketing team
- Weekly meeting with key partners (OEM, CAS, Gaming company...) and customer
- Make sure that appropriate improvement methods & tools are used
- Ensure that the suppliers are delivering the expected results
- Align to Project Internal & External communication strategy
- Report overall progress to management
- Remote member of an English team
- Local and remote technical teams (France, England, India, Singapore): 12 people + subcontractor company
-
ST Ericsson
- Project Leader - Real time embedded software development
GRENOBLE
2005 - 2011
3G mobile phone chip: Project leader
Real time embedded software development
-Project leader of the activity on H264 video encoder: 10 people involved from 6 teams within 3 in remote (Italia, India, Paris): activity dispatching, support for HW/SW, customer documentation, reporting, subcontractor management.
-Real time embedded software development: software architecture (reference code split on 2 processors), firmware implementation (DSP), non regression environment development (test plan, scripts, generation of reference database).
Project: Microsoft Project
Environment: C(Unix), Clearcase, SVN, Visual Intercept, DSP, TLM (C model of HW), Palladium (emulation of RTL), Shell, Perl, Framemaker, Word, Excel.
Standard: H264
-
ST Ericsson
- Real time embedded software development
GRENOBLE
2004 - 2005
3G mobile phone chip: Real time embedded software development
-Update of all embedded software to be run on next generation of HW design (codecs JPEG enc/dec, MPEG4 enc/dec, grab, display)
-Support to HW verification/validation teams, bug fixs
Environment: C(Unix), Clearcase, Visual Intercept, DSP, TLM (C model of HW), chip
-
ST Microelectronics
- Verification/Validation tools development
2002 - 2004
3G mobile phone chip: Verification/Validation tools development
-Coverage solution study (Flavor)
-Test environment: drivers, tests patterns, reference database, scripts
-HW blocks verification: grab, decode, display
-Embedded software validation: scheduler
Environment: C(Unix), Clearcase, Visual Intercept, ARM926, DSP, Aptix, E(Specman), Shell.
Standard: H263, MPEG4
-
NEXTREAM (Thomson Broadcast Systems)
- Verification tools development
2001 - 2002
MPEG2 broadcast , Video encoder board: Verification tools development
-Validation plan (motion estimation ASIC)
-Low level drivers (C)
-Test environment: tests patterns, reference database
-Tools to post process data and check conformance (C++)
Environment: C(Unix), CVS, Visual C++
Standard: MPEG2 , DVB
-
PHILIPS SEMI-CONDUCTOR
- Product specification
2000 - 2001
DOCSIS set-up box specification: Product specification
-Resume DOCSIS specification
-Functional specification (HW/SW partitioning)
-SDL modeling of Mac Manager
Environment: Telelogic Tau
Standard: DOCSIS
-
THOMSON BROADCAST SYSTEMS
- Real time embedded software development & tests
1999 - 2000
MPEG2 broadcast , Video encoder board: Real time embedded software development & tests
-Developments: I picture insertion, start/stop on time code (C)
-Customer reported bug fix (C)
-Product tests
Environnent: TMS320C44, CVS
Test systems : MVA200 (Snell&Wilcox), MTS (RTA Tektronics Thomcast), PQA200 (Tektronics)
Standard: MPEG2
-
WANDEL & GOLTERMANN
- Embedded software development
1998 - 1999
ISDN U Interface Monitor: Embedded software development
-Developments:: Main layer 1 events time stamping (C)
-Storage and RS232 transfer (C)
Environment: Borland C, MC68302
Standard: ISDN
-
ALCATEL CIT
- Embedded software development
1997 - 1998
ATM autocommutator board: Embedded software development
-Low level drivers (C)
-Auto-check tests (C)
-DSP management: boot, exchanges with host, tests execution
-Traffic cell management: elementary cell model, routing (on board)
Environment: C(Unix), TMS320C32
Standard: ATM
-
IPSIS
- Reference code & Embedded software development (trainee)
1997 - 1997
Electromagnetic simulator SAPHIR (printed antennas) : 3 layer structure modeling
-Mathematical model
-Software implementation (C)
-Comparison with other reference software
-Comparison with practical measures
Environment: C(Unix)
-
INTESPACE
- Trainee
Toulouse cedex 4
1994 - 1994
Beacon certification
- Physical and electrical tests
Environment: Quick Basic