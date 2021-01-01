Menu

Rebecca RICHARD

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Disponibilite: 3 mois
---
Compétences en program management: support projet client, responsable développement produit
Forte motivation pour le suivi de projet

-Compétences en développement software embarque temps réel (ou non) bas niveau (firmware)

Competences en gestion de projet, PMO, engineering, supply chain, business

Mes compétences :
Firmware
C
Optimisation des process
Gestion de projet
Lean
Gestion de programme

Entreprises

  • ST MicroElectronics - Program Manager

    2016 - maintenant Imaging/Sensor division:
    Projects :
    - Medical sensor (Technology transfer from Crolles plant to Asian subcontractors): qualification / production flow set-up, qualification plan, lead fail lots analysis, return lots flow, supplier audit, production plan, contract review, customer communication
    - Automotive industry (optical sensor): focus on system verification & validation coverage , embedded code conformance , customer support, production yield & margin improvement
    - Mobile phone industry: new project set up, supply flow, fab qualification plan and schedule
    - Software development & Safety (ISO26262) process

  • ST MicroElectronics - Internal Temporary Mission: Business Management

    2016 - 2016 Microcontroller Division
    - Asia accounts
    - Business Management: business forecast data, sample delivery schedule
    - Develop tool to update automatically weekly data (Extract MFS data from access in excel + Visual Basic): forecast update, integrity data check, automatic reports

  • ST MicroElectronics - Product Program Manager

    2014 - 2016 Program Manager: Key set-up box chipset
    (4KP60 HEVC die with 2 security stack for CAS and associated embedded software solution up to application)

    Lead product development from definition, implementation, qualification and mass production

    - Coordinate internal teams work up to mass production: marketing, SW, HW, legal, fab area, supply chain to reach schedule, cost and quality
    - Support lead customer projects
    - Manage derivative programs (genericity)
    - Support External communication strategy
    - Report overall progress to management
    - Process improvement (lean)
    - Risk management
    - Local and remote technical teams (France, India, China)

    Project >50M$ peak 200p

  • ST Microelectronics - Business Program Manager

    2011 - 2014 Business Program Manager: support key customer projects (set-top boxes):

    Support customer project (full set-top box development based on chipset provided by ST) through its life cycle:
    Demo set-up, Kickoff, Driving and Coordinating project, Customer support
    Responsible of SW stack delivery up to MW

    - Daily interaction with technical team and marketing team
    - Weekly meeting with key partners (OEM, CAS, Gaming company...) and customer
    - Make sure that appropriate improvement methods & tools are used
    - Ensure that the suppliers are delivering the expected results
    - Align to Project Internal & External communication strategy
    - Report overall progress to management
    - Remote member of an English team
    - Local and remote technical teams (France, England, India, Singapore): 12 people + subcontractor company

  • ST Ericsson - Project Leader - Real time embedded software development

    GRENOBLE 2005 - 2011 3G mobile phone chip: Project leader
    Real time embedded software development
    -Project leader of the activity on H264 video encoder: 10 people involved from 6 teams within 3 in remote (Italia, India, Paris): activity dispatching, support for HW/SW, customer documentation, reporting, subcontractor management.
    -Real time embedded software development: software architecture (reference code split on 2 processors), firmware implementation (DSP), non regression environment development (test plan, scripts, generation of reference database).
    Project: Microsoft Project
    Environment: C(Unix), Clearcase, SVN, Visual Intercept, DSP, TLM (C model of HW), Palladium (emulation of RTL), Shell, Perl, Framemaker, Word, Excel.
    Standard: H264

  • ST Ericsson - Real time embedded software development

    GRENOBLE 2004 - 2005 3G mobile phone chip: Real time embedded software development
    -Update of all embedded software to be run on next generation of HW design (codecs JPEG enc/dec, MPEG4 enc/dec, grab, display)
    -Support to HW verification/validation teams, bug fixs
    Environment: C(Unix), Clearcase, Visual Intercept, DSP, TLM (C model of HW), chip

  • ST Microelectronics - Verification/Validation tools development

    2002 - 2004 3G mobile phone chip: Verification/Validation tools development
    -Coverage solution study (Flavor)
    -Test environment: drivers, tests patterns, reference database, scripts
    -HW blocks verification: grab, decode, display
    -Embedded software validation: scheduler
    Environment: C(Unix), Clearcase, Visual Intercept, ARM926, DSP, Aptix, E(Specman), Shell.
    Standard: H263, MPEG4

  • NEXTREAM (Thomson Broadcast Systems) - Verification tools development

    2001 - 2002 MPEG2 broadcast , Video encoder board: Verification tools development
    -Validation plan (motion estimation ASIC)
    -Low level drivers (C)
    -Test environment: tests patterns, reference database
    -Tools to post process data and check conformance (C++)
    Environment: C(Unix), CVS, Visual C++
    Standard: MPEG2 , DVB

  • PHILIPS SEMI-CONDUCTOR - Product specification

    2000 - 2001 DOCSIS set-up box specification: Product specification
    -Resume DOCSIS specification
    -Functional specification (HW/SW partitioning)
    -SDL modeling of Mac Manager
    Environment: Telelogic Tau
    Standard: DOCSIS

  • THOMSON BROADCAST SYSTEMS - Real time embedded software development & tests

    1999 - 2000 MPEG2 broadcast , Video encoder board: Real time embedded software development & tests
    -Developments: I picture insertion, start/stop on time code (C)
    -Customer reported bug fix (C)
    -Product tests
    Environnent: TMS320C44, CVS
    Test systems : MVA200 (Snell&Wilcox), MTS (RTA Tektronics Thomcast), PQA200 (Tektronics)
    Standard: MPEG2

  • WANDEL & GOLTERMANN - Embedded software development

    1998 - 1999 ISDN U Interface Monitor: Embedded software development
    -Developments:: Main layer 1 events time stamping (C)
    -Storage and RS232 transfer (C)
    Environment: Borland C, MC68302
    Standard: ISDN

  • ALCATEL CIT - Embedded software development

    1997 - 1998 ATM autocommutator board: Embedded software development
    -Low level drivers (C)
    -Auto-check tests (C)
    -DSP management: boot, exchanges with host, tests execution
    -Traffic cell management: elementary cell model, routing (on board)
    Environment: C(Unix), TMS320C32
    Standard: ATM

  • IPSIS - Reference code & Embedded software development (trainee)

    1997 - 1997 Electromagnetic simulator SAPHIR (printed antennas) : 3 layer structure modeling
    -Mathematical model
    -Software implementation (C)
    -Comparison with other reference software
    -Comparison with practical measures
    Environment: C(Unix)

  • INTESPACE - Trainee

    Toulouse cedex 4 1994 - 1994 Beacon certification
    - Physical and electrical tests
    Environment: Quick Basic

Formations

Réseau