JV Gas BP/SH/Statoil
- Project HSE Field Advisor
2014 - maintenant
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
Gathering System Project for pipelines
Trunk lines and flow lines + well pad construction and manifolds + commissioning and start up.
Coach project personnel.
Coach Management and HSE team of contractors and subcontractors.
ENI
- HSE Trainer
Lyon
2012 - 2014
Team Leader Military Special Forces 07 years.
HSE 08 Years Oil, Gas and Construction.
I am now working as HSE Trainer In Basra(ENI BV-ZFOD)Iraq
PERSONAL DETAILS:
Name: Rebiai Mohamed Tahar
Nationality: Algerian
Date of Birth: 19/10/1978
Phone Number: 00213667144891
Home Address: Zouair, Rouissat, Ouargla, Algeria
Email Address: mehamedtaharrebiai@yahoo.fr
Availability Date: 1 month
DESIRED POSITION (S):
HSSE Supervisor
HSSE Officer
HSSE Advisor
HSE Coordinator
HSE Specialist
HSE Technician
HSE Assistant
HSE Trainer
HSE MANAGER
LANGUAGES:
English: good written and speaking
French: Good written and speaking
Arabic : Native language
EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND:
-High School education Certificate
-RPS radio-protection supervisor (Algiers research nuclear centre)
-NEBOSH International General Certificate
-IOSH Managing Safely
-Team Leader Diploma: SPECIAL FORCES APPLICATION SCHOOL
-First Aider Level 1- Level 2: ALGERIA RED CRESCENT
-Scaffold Inspector: SHETO FORMATION.
-Electrical Accreditation H0v B0v: IFACT
-Defensive driving: IA JV Gas Training Courses.
-Firefighting: Ability to provide training courses,
-Synergi Super user IA JV GAS BP/SONATRACH/STATOIL
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:
From to : 12/11/2012 to present
Company: ENI BV-ZFOD-BASRA-IRAQ
Position : HSE Trainer
Project : Zobair Field Operating Division ZFOD
Location : Bab Bardjazia - Zubair Field / Basrah - IRAQ
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Select required courses through worksites inspection, review of incidents and accidents history and nature of activities
-Provide ideal courses(Safety Golden Rules) to local personal with local language (Arabic) in Degassing Gas Stations 6 locations and Rigs work sites 19 Rigs
-Provide necessary induction and courses for expats by English language in life support camp LSC offices.
-Develop courses with accordance to International standards (OSHA) and company procedures.
-keep updated records for training done.
-Respect security instructions and show a positive attitude in living support camp LSC or work sites.
JV GAS Sonatrach / BP amoco / Statoil hydro
- HSE Field Advisor
2011 - 2012
------CLIENT--CONSTRUCTION--PROJECT---Gathering system---
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:
From date to Date: 18/03/2011 at present
Company: JV Gas Sonatrach / BP / Statoil
Position: HSE Field Advisor
Project: Jointed venture IN AMENAS GAS
Location: Tegentourine IN AMENAS
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
-Supervise subcontractors (Sarpi, Gtp, Gcb, Acosco…)
-Follow the COW (control of work) System (TBT, TSTI (JSA), PTW, TRA…)
-Make sure IA Procedures practice as well as possible on sites
-Push and try to increase workforce HSE awareness
-Ensure permit to work application at sites
-Push forward and Support risk assessments
-Animate safety meetings and presentations
-Audit, Safety Inspection, and workplace propriety
-Follow live areas activities and ensure requirement to do the works safely
-Member of accidents and accidents investigation team
-Ensure that activities done in well pad extension and surface installation achieved with maximum respect to safety requirement.
-Environment care
REFERENCE
Mohamed Souid (B2B Harry Knarvik)
Project HSE Team Leader -SONATRACH / BP AMOCO / STATOIL HYDRO Joint Venture
Tel: 01224 38 3878
Ext.3978
Email: chemmssedine@hotmail.com
MPH GROUPE Intrnational managements services
- Technicien HSE
2010 - 2011
-CONTRACTOR-----CONSTRUCTION-pipeline-gathering-
From date to Date: 07/08/210 to 02/2011
Company: MPH Groupe (International Management Services)
Position: HSE Technician
Project: Gathering system project IN AMENAS-Tiguentourine
Location: Tiguentourine - IN AMENAS.
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
-Support SARPI HSE team - to comply with client requirements (HSE).
-Assist risks assessments and lead it sometimes.
-Assist base camp construction.
-supervise and monitor deferent kinds of lifting operation.
-Support internal training system.
-Field Advisor (excavation in deferent areas, pipes transportation, stringing, welding in the green field, outside or inside trench, inside confined spaces, inside live area, lowering in, bending…..)
- Civil works linked to manifolds or well pad construction
-Assist the workplace Inspections and Audits
-Control Radiographic activities in deferent area
- Environment care
REFERENCE
Company: MPH Groupe IMS
Name: Giuseppe Morante
Position: ABB HSE Manager / IA Project
Phone Numbers: 0039 328 8286482
Email: giuseppe.laspezia26@libero.it
SAIPEM CONTRACTING ALGERIA
- SAFETY OFFICER
2008 - 2010
---CLIENT----CONSTRUCTION---- Crude oil traitment unite -----
From date to Date: 08/10/2008 to 06/08/2010
Company: SAIPEM Contracting Algeria
Position: HSE Officer
Project: Crude Oil Treatment Unite (UTBS)
Location: Hassi Messaoud
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
-Supervise contractor activities and ensure the safety rules application on sites.
-Trainer (working at high, confined space, fire fighting, manual handling, chemical products handling, lifting operations …).
- Storage Oil Tanks Construction (lifting, welding, work at high, confined space, grinding ….).
-Ensure Scaffolding conformity.
-Check and assist hydrostatics test tanks, pipes.
-Follow the sandblasting and painting Activities of storage oil tanks.
-Ensure Materiel conformity certificate.
-Ensure duty day job of contractor safety stuff are applied by good way.
-Ensure JSA / TBT / SAFETY MEETING are conducted.
-Ensure PPE Conformity and correctly used.
-Ensure new hires Training (work at high, confined space, lifting operations, handling, and Chemical product handling…)
-Permits to work Assurance.
-Ensure pre-commissioning team activities are safely conducted as well as possible.
-Assist commissioning team activities.
- Assist Vessels, Coolum, Rob oiler inspections and other equipments.
-Blowing, flushing tests, Nitrogen leak tests…
-Reinstatement activities.
-Energization activities from electrical station to substation.
-Energization activities from substation to site equipments.
-Start up compressors and generators and other equipments.
-Rotation tests and vibration…
-Environment care.
REFERENCE
Company: SAIPEM CONTRACTING ALGERIA (UTBS)
Name: Yann LEOST
Position: PROJECT HSE MANAGER, SAIPEM – SA
Email: yleost@hotmail.com
DMM Drilling
- Safety Officer
2008 - 2008
--------------------------DRILLING--------------------
From date to Date: 23/08/2008 to 13/09/2008
Company: DMM Drilling
Position: HSE Officer
Project: Rig Revamping
Location: Hassi Messaoud (red med industrial base)
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
Ensure pre tour meeting / pre job meeting / safety meeting /weekly meeting /new comer induction and training (work at high – confined space – handling –disciplinary policy( good behaviour) –PPE using /fire extinguishers Manuel use and fire type / lifting operations safety rules / banks man job….)
Report to manager daily report/ weekly report / monthly report / register track hazards and ensure the unsafe act -unsafe condition are solved and closed in time
Materials and Equipments Inspection (crane- forklift- cars ….. Ensure color code is in time
HSE Trainer (work at high- confined space- handling- lifting operations …..)
Environment care
Reference:
HSE Manager: Bakouri Nadir
Phone: 00213 774 01 79 27
DYWIDAG International
- ASSISTANT HSE
2007 - 2008
-------CONSTRUCTION---CIVIL WORKS----------------------
From date to Date: 30/06/2006 to 30/07/2008
Company: DYWIDAG International.
Position: HSE Assistant
Project: Ouargla – Used water treatment and evacuation
Location: Ouargla
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
Personals sensitization
Assist and ensure Crane inspection /Forklift inspection /Lifting accessory conformity/
Ensure all conformity tools certificate are in date (valuable.)
Report incident or accident to HSE manager
Stop unsafe actions and explain the safe action
Correct the unsafe conditions and ensure the work places safety
Conducting accident and incident investigations
Assist risks assessment
HSE Trainer (work at high- confined space- handling- lifting operations …..)
Environment care
Reference:
HSE Manager: Ouali Mohamed
BGP International
- SECURITY COORDINATOR
2005 - 2006
----------------- ----------SEISMIC-------------------------------------
From date to Date: 15/09/2005 to 25/12/2006
Company: BGP International
Position: Security (HSE) Coordinator
Project: Seismic
Location: Rhoud Noss, Hamra, Hassi Rmal (Algeria Desert)
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
Assist Pre tour meeting / Pre job meeting /Safety meeting /First aid training / Induction / Safety awareness about speed limit respected in the field (Defensive Driving) / Ensure all safety equipments in cars (First aid kit -Extinguisher - Radio-Lights-Reveres alarm...)
Assist Inspections in kitchen / Sanitary block / work shop / Extinguishers / Emergency Alarm function ……
Assist in emergency drill
Coordination between Army Company services and Company needs
Manage and follow security guards activities
Environment care
ALGERIA SPECIAL FORCES
- TEAM LEADER (sergent chef)
1997 - 2004
--------------------MILITARY—SPECIAL FORCES-------------
From date to Date: 18/08/1997 to 20/08/2004
Company: Algeria Special Forces
Position: Team Leader
Project: War Against terrorists
Location: North Algeria
Duties and Key Responsibilities:
Control and manage personnel in difficult conditions
High communication level and advanced leadership skills with all stuff levels
Sense of responsibility
First aid in hard situation
Working under height level pressures
Ensure personnel safety anytime anywhere
When you feel that you get a second chance in this life, you will appreciate yours and others lives