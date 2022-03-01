Reda AIT EL HAJ

I am AIT EL HAJ Reda, I am currently training for a masters degree in electrical Sensors and Connected Objects at the University of Montpellier and holder of an engineering degree in electrical engineering from one of the greatest engineering schools in Morocco, the Hassania School of Public Works (EHTP) in 2020. I worked as a Hardware Developer within Agri Edge which is a Moroccan Startup that is interested in Precision Agriculture and the integration of technology in this field (Agritech).



I'm curently looking for an Internship starting from 1st March 2022 with a duration of at least 4 months.