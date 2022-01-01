Menu

Reda IDRISSI KAITOUNI

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Administration
Business
Conseil
Gestionnaire
Management
Management projet
Manager
Maroc
MBA
Microsoft Project
Organisation

Entreprises

  • DELL Canada - Sales Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2006 - 2007 Responsible for $ 2 000,000 monthly quota of computers, software and peripherals, and services business sales

    - Attain targeted sales goals and performance through the effective management of the daily operations of the sales force.
    - Analyze various sales reports to determine buyer/buying influences and project sales to establish quotas.
    - Resolve complex customer concerns regarding the sale/delivery of products with customer and internal departments such as manufacturing, customer service, and financial services.
    - Participate and close large sales opportunities with sales representatives.
    - Provide management to a unit by establishing goals and objectives, assigning tasks and reviewing work at frequent levels.

  • DELL France - Sales Manager

    2003 - 2006 Responsible for $1 200,000 monthly quota of computers, software and peripherals, and services business sales

    - Effectively manages the inside sales team and resources.
    - Focuses on delivering a positive customer experience according to Dell standards.
    - Interacts with cross-functional groups (e.g., Services, Software and Peripherals, Finance, Operation) to solve business and customer issues.
    - Attracts, develops, and retains high-performing sales talent.
    - Serves as a role model for inside sales personnel.
    - May be responsible for quota setting at the team/individual level.
    - Four types of Sales Manager:
    - Retention/development responsible for maintaining and expanding business relationships/market share with existing Dell customers.
    - Acquisition focuses on identifying, targeting, qualifying, and closing new business opportunities.
    - Queue/transactional focuses on fielding in-bound sales calls and efficiently completing/closing the sale; all must efficiently utilize Dell tools
    and work closely with the necessary resources to meet sales objectives

Formations

  • Université Al-Akhawayn Ifrane (Ifrane)

    Ifrane 1998 - 2003 Marketing/international studies

