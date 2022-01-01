Reda IDRISSI KAITOUNI

Mes compétences :
Administration
Business
Conseil
Gestionnaire
Management
Management projet
Manager
Maroc
MBA
Microsoft Project
Organisation
Entreprises
DELL Canada
- Sales Manager
MONTPELLIER2006 - 2007Responsible for $ 2 000,000 monthly quota of computers, software and peripherals, and services business sales
- Attain targeted sales goals and performance through the effective management of the daily operations of the sales force.
- Analyze various sales reports to determine buyer/buying influences and project sales to establish quotas.
- Resolve complex customer concerns regarding the sale/delivery of products with customer and internal departments such as manufacturing, customer service, and financial services.
- Participate and close large sales opportunities with sales representatives.
- Provide management to a unit by establishing goals and objectives, assigning tasks and reviewing work at frequent levels.
DELL France
- Sales Manager
2003 - 2006Responsible for $1 200,000 monthly quota of computers, software and peripherals, and services business sales
- Effectively manages the inside sales team and resources.
- Focuses on delivering a positive customer experience according to Dell standards.
- Interacts with cross-functional groups (e.g., Services, Software and Peripherals, Finance, Operation) to solve business and customer issues.
- Attracts, develops, and retains high-performing sales talent.
- Serves as a role model for inside sales personnel.
- May be responsible for quota setting at the team/individual level.
- Four types of Sales Manager:
- Retention/development responsible for maintaining and expanding business relationships/market share with existing Dell customers.
- Acquisition focuses on identifying, targeting, qualifying, and closing new business opportunities.
- Queue/transactional focuses on fielding in-bound sales calls and efficiently completing/closing the sale; all must efficiently utilize Dell tools
and work closely with the necessary resources to meet sales objectives