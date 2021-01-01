Retail
Rekik FARID
Rekik FARID
Ivry-sur-Seine
Directeur à intermarché
E.leclerc
- Cadre
Ivry-sur-Seine
2019 - maintenant
E.leclerc
- Chef de rayon epecerie
Ivry-sur-Seine
2019 - 2019
Intermarché
- Directeur
Commercial | 13004 - MARSEILLE 04
2019 - maintenant
La direction générale
Carrefour
- Gestionnaire de stock
Massy
2016 - maintenant
MARSEILLE
PVH( grossiste de viande et charcuterie)
- MAGASINIER . COMMERCIAL
2015 - 2016
GMSI
- AIDE COMPTABLE
2014 - 2015
CAISSIER
- CAISSIER ; VENDEUR
2010 - 2013
IFDP
Anzin
2012 - 2013
COMMERCIAL
Faculter De Medecine AIX-MARSEILLE II (Marseille)
Marseille
2010 - 2013
MAITRISE NEUROSCIENCES
Elisabeth MESSINA-PUIG
Julie LEROND