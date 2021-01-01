Menu

Rekik FARID

Ivry-sur-Seine

En résumé

Directeur à intermarché

Entreprises

  • E.leclerc - Cadre

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2019 - maintenant

  • E.leclerc - Chef de rayon epecerie

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2019 - 2019

  • Intermarché - Directeur

    Commercial | 13004 - MARSEILLE 04 2019 - maintenant La direction générale

  • Carrefour - Gestionnaire de stock

    Massy 2016 - maintenant MARSEILLE

  • PVH( grossiste de viande et charcuterie) - MAGASINIER . COMMERCIAL

    2015 - 2016

  • GMSI - AIDE COMPTABLE

    2014 - 2015

  • CAISSIER - CAISSIER ; VENDEUR

    2010 - 2013

Formations

  • IFDP

    Anzin 2012 - 2013 COMMERCIAL

  • Faculter De Medecine AIX-MARSEILLE II (Marseille)

    Marseille 2010 - 2013 MAITRISE NEUROSCIENCES

