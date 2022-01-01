Retail
Rémi CHARTIER
SAN JOSE
Entreprises
NXP Semiconductors, created by Philips
- Customer Support Mgr
2005 - 2007
Team and Technical management to support wireless cellular semiconductors system solutions in GSM/GPRS/EDGE/WCDMA
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Informatique Et Génie Des Telecommunications (Avon)
Avon
1991 - 1994
