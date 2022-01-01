Menu

Renske WESTER

Clichy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ambitious
Engineering
Finance
Healthcare
Marketing
Recruiting
Sales
Sales & Marketing
HR

Entreprises

  • GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES - Project Manager Recruitment

    Clichy 2013 - maintenant GLOBAL Technologies is an International IT & Engineering Service company (www.global.fr). We are specialized in designing, installing, operating and maintaining critical technical infrastructures and systems for organizations and companies that operate in an environment where service continuity is critical.

  • Merck KGaA - European Recruiter Technical Operations

    Darmstadt 2011 - 2013 Recruiter for Benelux and Nordics recruitment across the organisation.

  • Covidien - Principal Recruitment Specialist France and Benelux

    Élancourt 2010 - 2011 Recruiting ambitious healthcare professionals in France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg.

  • Aviva - Interim Recruiter Europe

    BOIS COLOMBES 2010 - 2010 Senior recruiter for high-level Pan-European roles.

  • RPS Research - Recruiter Europe

    2009 - 2010 Specialised recruiter in the Pharmaceutical industry for RPS, a next generation CRO.

  • REAL STAFFING - Recruitment Consultant

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2009 Recruitment consultant responsible for the recruitment of permanent staff in the Business Intelligence and Datawarehousing area.

  • Sargas (now Maandag) - Account Manager

    2006 - 2007 Recruitment of skilled professionals in the Public Sector.

  • Alexander Calder Arbeidsintegratie - Employment Counsellor

    2004 - 2006 Coaching and training of unemployed people and assist them in the entire application process in order for them to find work and avoid dependancy on benefits.

Formations

  • Hanzehogeschool AvB (Groningen)

    Groningen 1998 - 2004 Law

