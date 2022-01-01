Renske WESTER

Clichy2013 - maintenantGLOBAL Technologies is an International IT & Engineering Service company (www.global.fr). We are specialized in designing, installing, operating and maintaining critical technical infrastructures and systems for organizations and companies that operate in an environment where service continuity is critical.
Merck KGaA
- European Recruiter Technical Operations
Darmstadt2011 - 2013Recruiter for Benelux and Nordics recruitment across the organisation.
Covidien
- Principal Recruitment Specialist France and Benelux
Élancourt2010 - 2011Recruiting ambitious healthcare professionals in France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Aviva
- Interim Recruiter Europe
BOIS COLOMBES2010 - 2010Senior recruiter for high-level Pan-European roles.
RPS Research
- Recruiter Europe
2009 - 2010Specialised recruiter in the Pharmaceutical industry for RPS, a next generation CRO.
REAL STAFFING
- Recruitment Consultant
Courbevoie2007 - 2009Recruitment consultant responsible for the recruitment of permanent staff in the Business Intelligence and Datawarehousing area.
Sargas (now Maandag)
- Account Manager
2006 - 2007Recruitment of skilled professionals in the Public Sector.
Alexander Calder Arbeidsintegratie
- Employment Counsellor
2004 - 2006Coaching and training of unemployed people and assist them in the entire application process in order for them to find work and avoid dependancy on benefits.