Rex & Kathie HARAGAN

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12uSs2Ui9b0



We are seeking serious Global Online Agents for Infinity 2 Global Online Casino, Sports Book and Internet Free Gaming - Digital Music APP that Competes with iTunes with ExtraNetGlobal.



This is a Global Online opportunity!! Attend this 45 Minute WEBINAR PREVIEW or Email for Video Info Packet.



Face Book presence Twitter, Linkedin presence is a PLUS.



The Master "Tier One License" lets YOU share the Internet's hottest online gaming Casino APP for "FREE." LIVE BEAUTIFUL DEALERS and the HOTTEST CASINO GAMES. Last year Online Gaming was a $45 Billion Industry last year, on the way to $150 Billion by 2015.



When your customer loads chips and gambles, 25% of the chips that he/she bets, are credited back to you in a way that creates a residual income. Company pays weekly.



Example: Have 1000 people register for free and get the APP -- if all 1000 were to load $100 for the week,

That is $100,000. 25% or 25,000 is credited back that week through ExtraNetGlobal.com.



EXAMPLE(2):



If you give away 10,000 apps and in any one week all 10,000 loaded $300 in chips that week, then 25% or 750,000 would be credited back.

Incredible Income!!! COMMISSIONS PAID WEEKLY!!



Give Away the Digital Music APP and when people down load Digital Music - Earn A Percentage though ExtraNetGlobal.com .



When people bet on SPORTS thru The ExtraNetGlobal APP, you receive a credit that helps create a Residual Income.



Internet Gaming ( Facebook Games ) Give away free Tokens and when people play our GAMES, you receive a credit that helps create a residual income.



The main countries of focus are : Mexico, Australia, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Japan,

Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Africa, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines,

Greece, Cyprus, Brazil, Spain, Taiwan, India, Canada. South America.





ExtraNetGlobal.com Casino & Digital Music - Agents/Consultants Webinar

SKYPE; IWDTVcom



Contact ExtraNetGlobal.com for Webinar Schedule.

ExtrantGlobal@gmx.com

503-951-8188