we are company reyad pesca sarl agree exported frozen fish sardine : hgt , blok , food animal , makerel , sardinelle all size good quality at good price / zone atlantic city dakhla from morocco

Product type : Pelagics fish

Variety : Frozen fresh sardines / SARDINELLA / MACKEREL / HORSE MACKEREL .

Shelf life : 18 months

Freezing Process: BQF

Shape : Block

Part : Whole

Certification : HACCP

Packaging : Bulk,carton

Origin : MOROCCO

Weight (kg): 20/ctn

Style : Frozen

Product Description

Product Name

Frozen fresh sardines / SARDINELLA / MACKEREL / HORSE

Origin MOROCCO

Processing way

Frozen Whole round

Gross Weight: 22 Kg Net weight. 20 Kg (Depends on clientsrequirements)

B.Q.F. & I.Q.F.

Specification(size)

* SARDINES PILCHARDUS : 8 to 12 Pieces Per Kg

16 to 18 Pieces Per Kg

20 to 40 Pieces Per Kg

* SARDINELLA AURITA : 18cm+, 25cm+

* MACKEREL SCOMBER COLIAS : 16cm+, 20cm+, 25cm+

* HORSE MACKEREL TRACHURUS TRACHURUS : 16cm+, 20cm+, 25cm+

Packing

inpolybag for inner packing,Carton for outer packing, 20kg/ctn in 2 blocs of 10 Kg Net .

Quantity

1*40 REEFER CONTAINER

Loading Port

AGADIR MOROCCO

Delivery Time

Within 10 days after receiving deposit or L/C opened .

Payment Term

A. T/T 30% in advance & 70% against copy of B/L

B. 100% irrevocable L/C at sight

Documents

Bill of Lading

Health Certificate

Origin Certificate

Commercial lnvoice

Packing List

Catching certificate

reyadpesca@gmail.com

gmail reyad pesca sarl

web siteArray



