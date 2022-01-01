Menu

Reyad PESCA

DAKHLA

Sir / madam
we are company reyad pesca sarl agree exported frozen fish sardine : hgt , blok , food animal , makerel , sardinelle all size good quality at good price / zone atlantic city dakhla from morocco
Product type : Pelagics fish
Variety : Frozen fresh sardines / SARDINELLA / MACKEREL / HORSE MACKEREL .
Shelf life : 18 months
Freezing Process: BQF
Shape : Block
Part : Whole
Certification : HACCP
Packaging : Bulk,carton
Origin : MOROCCO
Weight (kg): 20/ctn
Style : Frozen
Product Description
Product Name
Frozen fresh sardines / SARDINELLA / MACKEREL / HORSE
Origin MOROCCO
Processing way
Frozen Whole round
Gross Weight: 22 Kg Net weight. 20 Kg (Depends on clientsrequirements)
B.Q.F. & I.Q.F.
Specification(size)
* SARDINES PILCHARDUS : 8 to 12 Pieces Per Kg
16 to 18 Pieces Per Kg
20 to 40 Pieces Per Kg
* SARDINELLA AURITA : 18cm+, 25cm+
* MACKEREL SCOMBER COLIAS : 16cm+, 20cm+, 25cm+
* HORSE MACKEREL TRACHURUS TRACHURUS : 16cm+, 20cm+, 25cm+
Packing
inpolybag for inner packing,Carton for outer packing, 20kg/ctn in 2 blocs of 10 Kg Net .
Quantity
1*40 REEFER CONTAINER
Loading Port
AGADIR MOROCCO
Delivery Time
Within 10 days after receiving deposit or L/C opened .
Payment Term
A. T/T 30% in advance & 70% against copy of B/L
B. 100% irrevocable L/C at sight
Documents
Bill of Lading
Health Certificate
Origin Certificate
Commercial lnvoice
Packing List
Catching certificate
reyadpesca@gmail.com
gmail reyad pesca sarl
web siteArray

