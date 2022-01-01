Menu

Reynald GAWLIK

Montréal

  • Bombardier Aerospace - Divisional Sales Manager - International

    Montréal 2017 - maintenant Activity: Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.
    Main missions and tasks:
    - Responsible for the management of the Regional Sales Managers team for the International
    market (out of Northern and Southern America):
    * Leading the sales team in domestic and international sales activities (seven Sales
    Managers in Europe, Middle-East, India, Singapore, Hong-Kong),
    * Focusing on selling maintenance, modifications, field engineering, and other company
    service offerings as applicable,
    * Elaborate and supervise the execution of the Sales Operating Plan,
    * Monitor manpower requirement per base and monitor sales focus to ensure all bases are at
    full capacity,
    * Supervise and monitor the sales performance of Sales Managers as applicable,
    * Manage budget/expenses for sales efforts and issue reports as applicable,
    * Assist, provide coaching and mentor Sales Managers with sales obstacles,
    o Coordinate with Service Centers leadership to ensure all sales objectives and issues are
    being dealt with,
    * Support Marketing for the development of new offers, marketing plans and customers
    events,
    * Develop, implement and coordinate the Sales strategy with the Bombardier New Aircrafts
    Sales and Customer Service Management,
    o Report to the Top Management of Bombardier's After Sales.
    Budget and results:
    - Confidential.

  • TAG Aviation - Business Development Director

    Genève 15 2015 - 2017 Activity: Service provider to business jet owners, travelers, and operators across Europe, Middle-
    East, Africa, Asia.
    Main missions and tasks:
    - Management of a team of four people (Products Managers, Lawyer, Marketing Associate) ;
    - Strategy:
    * Define new markets and new customers acquisition and retention strategies,
    o Identify and assess growth opportunities with aviation players (Banks, Brokers,
    Manufacturers, Operators, Services suppliers,...) and other third parties,
    o Define, estimate, rate and present to the top management the alternative growth strategies
    (Acquisition, Joint Ventures, Subsidiaries, Partnership, Trade agreements,...).
    - Operations:
    * Implement and manage sales programs and field prospection,

    * Develop new offers, marketing campaign and tools to generate competitive advantages,
    o Adjust sales and strategy by monitoring costs, generated revenues, customers feedback,
    competitors reactions, changing trends, new customer's expectations and market reactivity,
    o Organize and manage the market intelligence activities and reporting.

    Budget and results:
    - Market share increase: 15% on the Dassault products, 35% on the Bombardier products.
    Turnover increase: 19%, EBIT increase: 24%.

  • RUAG Aviation - Sales Director

    2013 - 2015 Activity: Sale of maintenance and support services for Dassault Falcon and Pilatus PC12 aircrafts.
    Main missions:
    - Management of a team of six people (Sales Managers, Quotation Agents),
    - Definition of the sales and net income targets in coordination with the holding,
    - Definition, implementation and adjustment of customers acquisition and retention strategies,
    - Reporting and regular Sales Plan follow-up (KPI) to the holding.
    Results:
    - 35% growth of the turnover generated by the Maintenance activity over a 16 months period
    (from 26 to 35 Million CHF/year) and net margin increased by 2 points.

  • RUAG Aviation - Global Sales Manager - Area

    2010 - 2013 : Global Sales Manager - Area : Middle-East, France, Spain (40 customers, 28 million Euros yearly turnover)
    Activity: Sale of maintenance and support services for Dassault, Bombardier and Embraer jets.
    Main missions:
    - Prospection and sales development towards operators, private owners and institutional
    customers for the four RUAG Business Aviation sites : Geneva, Munich, Bern, Lugano.
    - Development of the sales and support strategy with the managers of the different RUAG
    Business Aviation sites and the Head of Strategy of RUAG Aviation.
    Results:
    - Market shares acquired in areas where RUAG didn't have any Business Jets customers:
    Middle-East: 20% of the fleet; Africa: 10% of the fleet; Benelux: 40% of the fleet; France: 15%
    of the fleet; Spain: 35% of the fleet.

  • Dassault Falcon Service - Regional Sales Manager

    Le Bourget 2008 - 2010 Regional Sales Manager - Middle-East, India, Russia, Turkey, United Kingdom and Pakistan
    (41 customers, 26 million Euros yearly turnover)
    Activity: Sale of maintenance and support services for Dassault Falcon business jets: scheduled
    maintenance, technical assistance; upgrades and retrofits for cabins and equipment, cabin
    refurbishments; global assistance contracts and services packages.
    Main missions and tasks:
    - Identify and develop the relevant business opportunities,
    - Answer the tenders, set up the proposals, perform the contracts and proposals reviews,
    - Negotiate the offers until final signature and preserve the profitability of the deal,
    - Take care of the customers satisfaction and develop customers loyalty.
    Results:
    - Turnover increased by 18% and market share by 10 points (from 40 to 50%) within two years.

  • Turbomeca - Customer Support & Business Development Manager - Middle-East

    BORDES 2006 - 2008 Customer Support & Business Development Manager - Middle-East, Africa and Greece (90 customers, 50 million Euros yearly turnover (80% with military forces))
    Activity: Sale of maintenance and support services for Turbomeca: maintenance, repair; upgrades
    and retrofit for existing engines; services contracts: pay by hour contract, global support packages.
    Main missions and tasks:
    - Customers follow-up: respect of company's commitments (orders and delivery follow-up,
    technical assistance, resolution of existing disputes), loyalty with new products and services,
    credit follow-up.
    - Lobbying actions (with local agent when required) to get yearly budgets allocated,
    - Set up and negotiate offers and underlying contracts.

  • Gaz de France - Product Manager ``Pricing

    2002 - 2006 Gaz de France - Sales Department - Operational Marketing Major European Customers.
    Main missions and tasks:
    - Market analysis, management and update of existing offers,
    - Creation, implementation and display of new offers (in partnership with Gaselys trading
    company, joint venture of Gaz de France and Société Générale),
    - Training and assistance to the sales forces (350 sales managers in Europe),

