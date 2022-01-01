Reynald GAWLIK

-
Bombardier Aerospace
- Divisional Sales Manager - International
Montréal
2017 - maintenant
Activity: Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.
Main missions and tasks:
- Responsible for the management of the Regional Sales Managers team for the International
market (out of Northern and Southern America):
* Leading the sales team in domestic and international sales activities (seven Sales
Managers in Europe, Middle-East, India, Singapore, Hong-Kong),
* Focusing on selling maintenance, modifications, field engineering, and other company
service offerings as applicable,
* Elaborate and supervise the execution of the Sales Operating Plan,
* Monitor manpower requirement per base and monitor sales focus to ensure all bases are at
full capacity,
* Supervise and monitor the sales performance of Sales Managers as applicable,
* Manage budget/expenses for sales efforts and issue reports as applicable,
* Assist, provide coaching and mentor Sales Managers with sales obstacles,
o Coordinate with Service Centers leadership to ensure all sales objectives and issues are
being dealt with,
* Support Marketing for the development of new offers, marketing plans and customers
events,
* Develop, implement and coordinate the Sales strategy with the Bombardier New Aircrafts
Sales and Customer Service Management,
o Report to the Top Management of Bombardier's After Sales.
Budget and results:
- Confidential.
TAG Aviation
- Business Development Director
Genève 15
2015 - 2017
Activity: Service provider to business jet owners, travelers, and operators across Europe, Middle-
East, Africa, Asia.
Main missions and tasks:
- Management of a team of four people (Products Managers, Lawyer, Marketing Associate) ;
- Strategy:
* Define new markets and new customers acquisition and retention strategies,
o Identify and assess growth opportunities with aviation players (Banks, Brokers,
Manufacturers, Operators, Services suppliers,...) and other third parties,
o Define, estimate, rate and present to the top management the alternative growth strategies
(Acquisition, Joint Ventures, Subsidiaries, Partnership, Trade agreements,...).
- Operations:
* Implement and manage sales programs and field prospection,
* Develop new offers, marketing campaign and tools to generate competitive advantages,
o Adjust sales and strategy by monitoring costs, generated revenues, customers feedback,
competitors reactions, changing trends, new customer's expectations and market reactivity,
o Organize and manage the market intelligence activities and reporting.
Budget and results:
- Market share increase: 15% on the Dassault products, 35% on the Bombardier products.
Turnover increase: 19%, EBIT increase: 24%.
RUAG Aviation
- Sales Director
2013 - 2015
Activity: Sale of maintenance and support services for Dassault Falcon and Pilatus PC12 aircrafts.
Main missions:
- Management of a team of six people (Sales Managers, Quotation Agents),
- Definition of the sales and net income targets in coordination with the holding,
- Definition, implementation and adjustment of customers acquisition and retention strategies,
- Reporting and regular Sales Plan follow-up (KPI) to the holding.
Results:
- 35% growth of the turnover generated by the Maintenance activity over a 16 months period
(from 26 to 35 Million CHF/year) and net margin increased by 2 points.
RUAG Aviation
- Global Sales Manager - Area
2010 - 2013
: Global Sales Manager - Area : Middle-East, France, Spain (40 customers, 28 million Euros yearly turnover)
Activity: Sale of maintenance and support services for Dassault, Bombardier and Embraer jets.
Main missions:
- Prospection and sales development towards operators, private owners and institutional
customers for the four RUAG Business Aviation sites : Geneva, Munich, Bern, Lugano.
- Development of the sales and support strategy with the managers of the different RUAG
Business Aviation sites and the Head of Strategy of RUAG Aviation.
Results:
- Market shares acquired in areas where RUAG didn't have any Business Jets customers:
Middle-East: 20% of the fleet; Africa: 10% of the fleet; Benelux: 40% of the fleet; France: 15%
of the fleet; Spain: 35% of the fleet.
Dassault Falcon Service
- Regional Sales Manager
Le Bourget
2008 - 2010
Regional Sales Manager - Middle-East, India, Russia, Turkey, United Kingdom and Pakistan
(41 customers, 26 million Euros yearly turnover)
Activity: Sale of maintenance and support services for Dassault Falcon business jets: scheduled
maintenance, technical assistance; upgrades and retrofits for cabins and equipment, cabin
refurbishments; global assistance contracts and services packages.
Main missions and tasks:
- Identify and develop the relevant business opportunities,
- Answer the tenders, set up the proposals, perform the contracts and proposals reviews,
- Negotiate the offers until final signature and preserve the profitability of the deal,
- Take care of the customers satisfaction and develop customers loyalty.
Results:
- Turnover increased by 18% and market share by 10 points (from 40 to 50%) within two years.
Turbomeca
- Customer Support & Business Development Manager - Middle-East
BORDES
2006 - 2008
Customer Support & Business Development Manager - Middle-East, Africa and Greece (90 customers, 50 million Euros yearly turnover (80% with military forces))
Activity: Sale of maintenance and support services for Turbomeca: maintenance, repair; upgrades
and retrofit for existing engines; services contracts: pay by hour contract, global support packages.
Main missions and tasks:
- Customers follow-up: respect of company's commitments (orders and delivery follow-up,
technical assistance, resolution of existing disputes), loyalty with new products and services,
credit follow-up.
- Lobbying actions (with local agent when required) to get yearly budgets allocated,
- Set up and negotiate offers and underlying contracts.
Gaz de France
- Product Manager ``Pricing
2002 - 2006
Gaz de France - Sales Department - Operational Marketing Major European Customers.
Main missions and tasks:
- Market analysis, management and update of existing offers,
- Creation, implementation and display of new offers (in partnership with Gaselys trading
company, joint venture of Gaz de France and Société Générale),
- Training and assistance to the sales forces (350 sales managers in Europe),