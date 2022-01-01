Menu

Reynaldo GUZMAN

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LOUIS VUITTON - Retail Performance Manager

    Paris 2011 - maintenant * Within the Retail Development Direction, led the implementation of a Learning Management System (LMS) and a Performance Management Platform (PMP) for all 465 stores worldwide. This included:
    * Conducting ~50 interviews across all zones & levels of the organization, in order to identify the training needs of the network and build the `training core model' that served as basis for the LMS design. ;
    * Configuring the tool and building its launch strategy, in close collaboration with project contributors from all zones, and pilot-testing it in selected stores in Europe, capitalizing on learnings. ;
    * Building a launch plan by region, and rolling it out, hands-on, leading project presentations, completing local preparation work, conducting `train-the-trainer' sessions covering all 96 trainers in the network, and training +120 staff from stores in Europe / Asia, providing on-going support to them until today. ;
    * Pilot-testing and developing the communication & training program of the PMP, to support retail staff, in stores and offices worldwide, in the monitoring of key performance indicators.

  • MCKINSEY & COMPANY - Associate

    PARIS 2007 - 2010 * Conducted projects primarily in luxury and consumer goods in Europe, Africa and Latin America:
    * Analyzed sales performance of a portfolio of brands for a multinational beverages company in Latin America, to identify key business drivers, revert sales trend and improve demand forecast accuracy.
    * Led market research efforts in the US, Europe and Asia, to develop a consumer segmentation approach and help redefine the brand strategy of a global luxury apparel brand.
    * Implemented the pilot phase of an operational transformation program to increase production capacity while reducing costs of a mining company in Africa.
    * Developed the post-merger business integration strategy of a global consumer goods client, after the acquisition of a key local player in Turkey.
    * Re-designed the organizational structure of a luxury goods company across countries in Europe, redefining roles/responsibilities at global, region and country level, for marketing/sales processes.

  • L'OREAL - Marketing Coordinator

    PARIS 2005 - 2007 Marketing Coordinator L'Oreal Paris - Consumer Products Division
    * Defined launch plan, retail strategy, distribution plans, product development strategy and advertising plans for L'Oreal Paris, in Skin Care and Make-up, for all countries of Latin America.

    Product Manager Garnier - Consumer Products Division
    * Performed market research to assess business opportunity behind new initiatives for the Garnier brand and built business plan and go to market strategy for the introduction of the strongest initiative.

  • PROCTER & GAMBLE - Assistant Brand Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1997 - 2002 * Led the integration of Clairol brands after P&G's acquisition of Bristol Myers's Clairol division.
    * Managed marketing integration of Hair Care, Deodorants and Colorants brands in Venezuela and Peru.

Formations

  • University Of California, Berkeley (Berkeley)

    Berkeley 2003 - 2005 Master of Business Administration

    Haas Merit Scholarship Recipient.
    President of the Haas Latin American Business Club.

  • Universidad Metropolitana (Caracas)

    Caracas 1994 - 1999 Bachelor of Science

    ADDITIONAL
    * Recipient of the ``Fundación Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho'' scholarship. ;
    * Recipient of Procter & Gamble's ``Excellence Challenge Award''. ;
    * Active sponsor of a child through the association ``France Parrainage'' ;
    * Boating, Kite-surfing, Running and Photography.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel