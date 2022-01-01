Reynaldo GUZMAN

Paris2011 - maintenant* Within the Retail Development Direction, led the implementation of a Learning Management System (LMS) and a Performance Management Platform (PMP) for all 465 stores worldwide. This included:
* Conducting ~50 interviews across all zones & levels of the organization, in order to identify the training needs of the network and build the `training core model' that served as basis for the LMS design. ;
* Configuring the tool and building its launch strategy, in close collaboration with project contributors from all zones, and pilot-testing it in selected stores in Europe, capitalizing on learnings. ;
* Building a launch plan by region, and rolling it out, hands-on, leading project presentations, completing local preparation work, conducting `train-the-trainer' sessions covering all 96 trainers in the network, and training +120 staff from stores in Europe / Asia, providing on-going support to them until today. ;
* Pilot-testing and developing the communication & training program of the PMP, to support retail staff, in stores and offices worldwide, in the monitoring of key performance indicators.
MCKINSEY & COMPANY
- Associate
PARIS2007 - 2010* Conducted projects primarily in luxury and consumer goods in Europe, Africa and Latin America:
* Analyzed sales performance of a portfolio of brands for a multinational beverages company in Latin America, to identify key business drivers, revert sales trend and improve demand forecast accuracy.
* Led market research efforts in the US, Europe and Asia, to develop a consumer segmentation approach and help redefine the brand strategy of a global luxury apparel brand.
* Implemented the pilot phase of an operational transformation program to increase production capacity while reducing costs of a mining company in Africa.
* Developed the post-merger business integration strategy of a global consumer goods client, after the acquisition of a key local player in Turkey.
* Re-designed the organizational structure of a luxury goods company across countries in Europe, redefining roles/responsibilities at global, region and country level, for marketing/sales processes.
L'OREAL
- Marketing Coordinator
PARIS2005 - 2007Marketing Coordinator L'Oreal Paris - Consumer Products Division
* Defined launch plan, retail strategy, distribution plans, product development strategy and advertising plans for L'Oreal Paris, in Skin Care and Make-up, for all countries of Latin America.
Product Manager Garnier - Consumer Products Division
* Performed market research to assess business opportunity behind new initiatives for the Garnier brand and built business plan and go to market strategy for the introduction of the strongest initiative.
PROCTER & GAMBLE
- Assistant Brand Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine1997 - 2002* Led the integration of Clairol brands after P&G's acquisition of Bristol Myers's Clairol division.
* Managed marketing integration of Hair Care, Deodorants and Colorants brands in Venezuela and Peru.
Formations
University Of California, Berkeley (Berkeley)
Berkeley2003 - 2005Master of Business Administration
Haas Merit Scholarship Recipient.
President of the Haas Latin American Business Club.
Universidad Metropolitana (Caracas)
Caracas1994 - 1999Bachelor of Science
ADDITIONAL
* Recipient of the ``Fundación Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho'' scholarship. ;
* Recipient of Procter & Gamble's ``Excellence Challenge Award''. ;
* Active sponsor of a child through the association ``France Parrainage'' ;
* Boating, Kite-surfing, Running and Photography.