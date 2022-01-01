Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Reza ASHRAF
Ajouter
Reza ASHRAF
ANTONY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Génie civil Nucléaire
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Ecole Nationale Des Ponts Et Chaussées ENPC
Paris
1992 - 1993
Génie civil et TP
Réseau
Chantal LEIB
François LAUMANN
Guy PERNOT
Olivier PERROCHON
Pascal FAOU
Reza ASHRAF
Réza ASHRAF
Sandrine BETHMONT