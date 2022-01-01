Rod is pursuing career in an organization where quality, integrity, high motivation, out of the box thinking, positive attitude and great team work are part of the core of organization culture. Rod has more than 25 years of experience in IT management, client/vendor management, extensive international cross functional work in IT Infrastructure/ Application Development program management and global IT operation Solutions with products/services supply chain management plan strategy which makes Rod, unique candidate to manage complex IT solution design and implementations.
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de contact professionnel