Rhe WADIF

CASABLANCA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Warm Greetings from Casablanca, morocco. We are an International Manpower Consultancy Company. We Supply skilled and unskilled Moroccan Manpower to different Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Libya, Romania, , Malaysia etc. regularly as well as. We have sufficient and Qualified Manpower Available in our hand and able to work in any situation in the world like anything else.

We supply our workers world-wide. We mainly deals with the following category:-

(1) Security Guards
(2) Waiters and waitresses( all about hospitality and f&b service also MDG)
(3) Cleaners
(4) Loaders
(5) Sales Representatives
(6) Drivers (Light Driver and Heavy Drivers)
(7) Laborers
(8) House Maids
(9) House keeper
(10) Steel Fixers
(11) Carpenter
(12) Mason
(13) Welder
(14) 6G welder
(15) Tig welder
(16) Fabricator
(17) Pipe fitters
(18) Election
(19) Computer operator
(20) Civil Engineer
(21) electronic Engineer
(22) Machine Engineer
(23) Piping Engineer
(24) Doctor
(25) Nurse

We strongly wish to let you know that we also have both skilled and unskilled laborers in accordance to your needs’ will be so grateful if my request is put into your kind consideration.
-------------------------------------
Thanking You
With Best Regards

sté RHE sarl
Mobile: 00212602627990 / 00212 694354843
tel:0522353348

driss.mar1@gmail.com
:- -----Skype:- ---
Driss_mar1
  • RHE WADIF entreprise SARAL - Général manger

    2014 - maintenant Rattaché à la direction générale, prend en mains l’ensemble des dossiers : recrute et intégre les nouveaux collaborateurs, assure le social et suivre la vie des contrats de travail ; garant de la relation avec la société RHE WADIF qui réalise la paie, assure la transmission des éléments et contrôle la bonne réalisation ; développer et animer les outils et processus : entretiens annuels, formation, développement des compétences... ; assurer le suivi de la législation sociale, de mon évolution et de mon application ; établir et veiller au respect des procédures, assurer la communications ; suivre les indicateurs et la masse salariale et participer en lien avec la direction au traitement des litiges, au disciplinaire et à l’organisation et à l’animation des offres des travaux ou entretiens ...

  • Inst ISITT (INSTITUT SUPÉRIEUR INTERNATIONAL DE TOURISME DE TANGER) - Gestion des ressources humaines / administration du personnel, général

    1994 - 1997 est l'ensemble des pratiques mises en œuvre pour administrer, mobiliser et développer les ressources humaines impliquées dans l'activité d'une organisation.
    Ces ressources humaines sont l'ensemble des collaborateurs de tous statuts (ouvriers, employés, cadres) appartenant à l'organisation mais aussi – et de plus en plus – liés à elle par des rapports de sujétion (ainsi, les collaborateurs des sous-traitants sont considérés comme faisant partie de fait du périmètre des ressources humaines de l'entreprise)1.

    Dans un premier temps cette fonction est entendue dans une perspective opérationnelle. Il s'agit d'administrer un personnel qui peut être numériquement important et réparti en différents niveaux de hiérarchie ou de qualification : (gestion de la paie, droit du travail, contrat de travail, etc.).

  • ISITT (INSTITUT SUPÉRIEUR INTERNATIONAL DE TOURISME DE TANGER (Tanger)

    Tanger 1994 - 1997 Management Opérationnel de l'Hôtellerie et de la Restauration

