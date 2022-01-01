Menu

Rhita BERNOUSSI RHEBOURI

SAINT-DIÉ-DES-VOSGES

En résumé

Je m'appelle Rhita BERNOUSSI RHEBBOURI, j'ai 21ans, j'ai un diplôme de technicien spécialisé en dévoloppement Multimédia en 2016, un diplôme en parallèle de technicien spécialisé en Système et réseaux informatique, une licence pofessionnelle en ingénieurie des applications mobiles en 2017, et actuellement je suis une étudiante en licence professionnelle spécialité Internet et Médias Mobiles à l’IUT DE SAINT-DIE, dans le but de devenir développeur web où développeur mobile.

Mes compétences :
MySQL
PHP
Java
PhoneGap
Développement Android
Microsoft Office 2016
Adobe Photoshop CS6
Personal Home Page
C Programming Language
WordPress
WinDev
Visual Basic
UML/OMT
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft Project
Merise Methodology
Drupal
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe After Effects
4th Dimension
3D Studio Max
Microsoft SQL Server
JavaScript / JQuery
Développement iOS
HTML 5 / CSS3

Entreprises

  • Soread 2m, La Societe D'etudes Et De Realisations Audiovisuelles -casablanca - Stage

    2016 - 2016 Etude et réalisation d’une application pour la gestion des
    stagiaire stagiaires (MYSQL, PHP, JAVASCRIPT).

Formations

  • IUT De Saint-Dié Des Vosges, Université De Lorraine

    Saint Dié Des Vosges 2017 - maintenant Licence Professionnelle

  • Université Hassan 1 Er Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2016 - 2017 Licence Professionnelle

  • Institut De Commerce Et D'Informatique Appliquée (Khouribga)

    Khouribga 2014 - 2016 Diplôme de technicien

  • Institut Specialise De Gestion Et D'Informatique (Khouribga)

    Khouribga 2014 - 2016 Diplôme de technicien

    d'informatique (Khouribga) Naissance : Diplôme de technicien spécialisé en technique de développement multimédia.

  • Faculté Polydisciplinaire De Khouribga (Khouribga)

    Khouribga 2013 - 2014 Khouribga 1ère année science économique et de gestion.
    « MAROC »

  • Lycée Ibn Abdoun (Khouribga)

    Khouribga 2012 - 2013 Baccalauréat

