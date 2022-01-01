Rhita BERNOUSSI RHEBOURI

Je m'appelle Rhita BERNOUSSI RHEBBOURI, j'ai 21ans, j'ai un diplôme de technicien spécialisé en dévoloppement Multimédia en 2016, un diplôme en parallèle de technicien spécialisé en Système et réseaux informatique, une licence pofessionnelle en ingénieurie des applications mobiles en 2017, et actuellement je suis une étudiante en licence professionnelle spécialité Internet et Médias Mobiles à l’IUT DE SAINT-DIE, dans le but de devenir développeur web où développeur mobile.



Mes compétences :

MySQL

PHP

Java

PhoneGap

Développement Android

Microsoft Office 2016

Adobe Photoshop CS6

Personal Home Page

C Programming Language

WordPress

WinDev

Visual Basic

UML/OMT

Oracle PL/SQL

Microsoft Windows 8

Microsoft Windows 7

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Transact-SQL

Microsoft Project

Merise Methodology

Drupal

Cascading Style Sheets

Adobe After Effects

4th Dimension

3D Studio Max

Microsoft SQL Server

JavaScript / JQuery

Développement iOS

HTML 5 / CSS3