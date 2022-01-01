Rhita BERNOUSSI RHEBOURI

Je m'appelle Rhita BERNOUSSI RHEBBOURI, j'ai 21ans, j'ai un diplôme de technicien spécialisé en dévoloppement Multimédia en 2016, un diplôme en parallèle de technicien spécialisé en Système et réseaux informatique, une licence pofessionnelle en ingénieurie des applications mobiles en 2017, et actuellement je suis une étudiante en licence professionnelle spécialité Internet et Médias Mobiles à l’IUT DE SAINT-DIE, dans le but de devenir développeur web où développeur mobile.
Mes compétences :
MySQL
PHP
Java
PhoneGap
Développement Android
Microsoft Office 2016
Adobe Photoshop CS6
Personal Home Page
C Programming Language
WordPress
WinDev
Visual Basic
UML/OMT
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft Project
Merise Methodology
Drupal
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe After Effects
4th Dimension
3D Studio Max
Microsoft SQL Server
JavaScript / JQuery
Développement iOS
HTML 5 / CSS3