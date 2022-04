Riad ABDALLAH

I am a multilingual business graduate with considerable experience in Human Resources and business development. My last experience as a consultant at Facebook Inc. further allowed me to apply my advanced communication skills in 4 languages, and to work on project management, training, process improvement, and business development tasks.



Currently seeking an advanced position in HR, consultancy, project management, or business development.



Mes compétences :

Project Management

Business Development

training/coaching

fluency in 4 languages

conflict resolution

Microsoft Office

Data Analysis