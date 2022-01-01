Menu

Riad BOUMAZA

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Mes compétences :
UNIX
Visual Basic
Oracle
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows XP
la maintenance
XML
Tuxedo
SQL Server Integration Services
Quality Assurance
Project Management
Process Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Ingres
HTML
Delphi
Cash Management
C Programming Language
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VPN
VB Embedded
Traction
Sybase
Scrum Methodology
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Analysis Services
SQL
SHELL
Pain management
PRINCE2 methodology
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server 7.0
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
MS-SQLServer 2008 R2
LAN/WAN > LAN
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
JDK
Infrastructure Réseau
IP
Customer Relationship Management
Clarity
Cisco Switches/Routers
COM/DCOM
CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration
C++
Business Objects
Apache WEB Server
Agile
ActiveX
ADSL
ACCES

Entreprises

  • Freelance.com - Consultabt sénior gestion de projet, décisionnel

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - maintenant

  • Decision University - Formateur Business Objects

    2012 - 2013 * Rédaction des spécifications fonctionnelles ;
    * Gestion et suivi de projets :

    Migration / Mise en place de nouvelles applications Multidimensionnelles/
    Nouvelle Architecture décisionnelle.
    Planning prévisionnel actualisé.
    Grille d'Analyse de risque actualisé.
    Plan de communication actualisé.
    Dossier d'Architecture Technique globale - Détaillé.

    * Conseil technique sur la solution BI.

    Créations d'univers et développement de reporting / Assistance MOA.

    * Animation de réunions et d'Ateliers de travail : Conception, Développement, Recette fonctionnelle (Stratégie de Test), Plan de déploiement, Déploiement. ;
    * Rédaction du cahier de recette / rapport de tests et fiches d'anomalies ;
    * Mise en place des stratégies d'intégrations dans le SI existant. ;
    * Assistance métier.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Ingénieurs Des Etudes Et Techniques (Constantine)

    Constantine 1983 - 1988 Ingénieur informatique

Réseau