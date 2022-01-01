Riad HADIDOU

ICS ITC Morocco is an institution accredited by the ICS London which is recognized internationally as the representative of shipbrokers, ship operators and agents worldwide...



Wherever you are in the world, give you the keys of a professional career of shipping and the marine transportation industry by joining one of ICS prestigious diploma courses and by the same find good option to develop your career plan in an international field, bright and full of job opportunities.



The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers members are professionals of the shipping industry internationally recognized, they adhere to the rules and charters that govern the operation of the institute.