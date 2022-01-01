Menu

Riad KARAOUNI

DAKAR

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Vmax2roues - Directeur

    maintenant

  • HÔTEL TERROU-BI - DIRECTEUR ADJOINT DES SERVICES GÉNÉRAUX

    2014 - maintenant Gestion du budget et Organisation de la Maintenance complète du complexe.
    Équipe de 125 partenaires.

  • BERNABE CI (Abidjan) - RESPONSABLE D'ATELIER SAV Matériel Industriel & CHEF MAGASINIER

    2010 - 2014 CHEF MAGASINIER - RESPONSABLE MAGASIN PIÈCES DÉTACHÉES
    QUINCAILLERIE INDUSTRIELLE ET MÉCANIQUE (Matériel industriel +Outilage)

  • BERNABE SÉNÉGAL - RESPONSABLE D'ATELIER SAV Matériel Industriel & CHEF MAGASINIER

    2007 - 2010

  • VMAX2ROUES Sénégal (Dakar) - AUTO - AUTO-ENTREPRENEUR

    2002 - 2008 Création d'entreprise
    Atelier, vente, réparations, import de pièces détachées motos / scooters

  • SICAS SERVICE - ADJOINT & CHEF D'ATELIER

    Marseille 2001 - 2002

  • SICAS SERVICE - ADJOINT & CHEF D'ATELIER

    Marseille 1999 - 2001 AFRIPLAST Sénégal (Dakar) - CHEF D'ATELIER - CADRE
    Maintenance et contrôle machine injection plastique

  • POLYÉTHYLÈNE SENEGAL - TECHNICIEN

    1997 - 1998 Entretien machines souffleuses soudeuse et injection plastique

Formations

  • CNQP (Centre National De Qualification Professionnelle) (Dakar)

    Dakar 1997 - 1998 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    PERFECTIONNEMENT MÉCANIQUE GÉNÉRALE
    PERFECTIONNEMENT INFORMATIQUE

  • CNQP (Centre National De Qualification Professionnelle) (Dakar)

    Dakar 1994 - 1997 BAC , S - CAP - CQP

    FORMATIONS / DIPLÔMES
    MÉCANIQUE GÉNÉRALE

