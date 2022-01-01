Riad KARAOUNI

-
Vmax2roues
- Directeur
maintenant
-
HÔTEL TERROU-BI
- DIRECTEUR ADJOINT DES SERVICES GÉNÉRAUX
2014 - maintenant
Gestion du budget et Organisation de la Maintenance complète du complexe.
Équipe de 125 partenaires.
-
BERNABE CI (Abidjan)
- RESPONSABLE D'ATELIER SAV Matériel Industriel & CHEF MAGASINIER
2010 - 2014
CHEF MAGASINIER - RESPONSABLE MAGASIN PIÈCES DÉTACHÉES
QUINCAILLERIE INDUSTRIELLE ET MÉCANIQUE (Matériel industriel +Outilage)
-
BERNABE SÉNÉGAL
- RESPONSABLE D'ATELIER SAV Matériel Industriel & CHEF MAGASINIER
2007 - 2010
-
VMAX2ROUES Sénégal (Dakar) - AUTO
- AUTO-ENTREPRENEUR
2002 - 2008
Création d'entreprise
Atelier, vente, réparations, import de pièces détachées motos / scooters
-
SICAS SERVICE
- ADJOINT & CHEF D'ATELIER
Marseille
2001 - 2002
-
SICAS SERVICE
- ADJOINT & CHEF D'ATELIER
Marseille
1999 - 2001
AFRIPLAST Sénégal (Dakar) - CHEF D'ATELIER - CADRE
Maintenance et contrôle machine injection plastique
-
POLYÉTHYLÈNE SENEGAL
- TECHNICIEN
1997 - 1998
Entretien machines souffleuses soudeuse et injection plastique