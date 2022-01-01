As a professional buyer, Riad Kneife offers a tailored and exclusive approach to the vintage markets of Paris and Provence. His discerning, high-end services include advising, authentication, negotiation, shipping arrangement, customs formalities, and access to private dealers and warehouses not open to the public. Since 2001, Kneife has served the sophisticated clients of the Parisian five-star hotels. He works with individuals, decorators, celebrated interior designers, and professionals in the antiques business. He is considered by Parisian art dealers to be the foremost expert on the largest vintage and design market in the world.



