Riadh ABIDI

VERSAILLES

Entreprises

  • Alter Solutions - Embedded Software Engineer

    VERSAILLES 2014 - maintenant

  • E-T-A - Embedded Linux Engineer

    2012 - 2014

  • ONSemiconductor - Embedded software engeeniring intern

    TOULOUSE 2012 - 2012 Development of embedded Linux Multi-Protocol Device drivers, network user application and PC graphical user interface in Labview to support the ON Semiconductor silicon bench testing in the DAA (Design Analysis Area).
    Hardware platform: Olimex Board SAM9-L9260 (ARM9 platform) with embedded LINUX. TI's Beagle Board XM rev C
    TCP/IP, SPI, I2C, LIN, CAN, JTAG, GPIOs, Patterns

  • A5DDS - Software Engineer Intern

    2010 - 2010 Study and developement of a VLSI Floorpan generator
    - Design partitionning.
    - Power and clock distribution.
    - Python.

  • Laboratoire de recherche TIM (http://labtim.org/accueil.php) - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Modélisation VHDL d'un processeur RISC 16 bits et implémentation sur FPGA (Altera EP3C25).

  • C.A.T/ COLACEM - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 stage d'intégration au sein d'une entreprise.
    département maintenance électronique.

Formations

