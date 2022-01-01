Riadh ABIDI

-
Alter Solutions
- Embedded Software Engineer
VERSAILLES
2014 - maintenant
-
E-T-A
- Embedded Linux Engineer
2012 - 2014
-
ONSemiconductor
- Embedded software engeeniring intern
TOULOUSE
2012 - 2012
Development of embedded Linux Multi-Protocol Device drivers, network user application and PC graphical user interface in Labview to support the ON Semiconductor silicon bench testing in the DAA (Design Analysis Area).
Hardware platform: Olimex Board SAM9-L9260 (ARM9 platform) with embedded LINUX. TI's Beagle Board XM rev C
TCP/IP, SPI, I2C, LIN, CAN, JTAG, GPIOs, Patterns
-
A5DDS
- Software Engineer Intern
2010 - 2010
Study and developement of a VLSI Floorpan generator
- Design partitionning.
- Power and clock distribution.
- Python.
-
Laboratoire de recherche TIM (http://labtim.org/accueil.php)
- Stagiaire
2009 - 2009
Modélisation VHDL d'un processeur RISC 16 bits et implémentation sur FPGA (Altera EP3C25).
-
C.A.T/ COLACEM
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2008
stage d'intégration au sein d'une entreprise.
département maintenance électronique.