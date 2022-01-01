Riadh BEN HAJ MESSAOUD

-
ACTIA Group (China)
- Reverse engineering and Protocol and Standards Trainer
2017 - 2017
-- PROJECT SUBJECT
Trainer for reverse engineering and protocols and standard for automobile software In order to
launch a new development activity in ACTIA china:
Trainer for:
* Standard and protocols
* Sniffing communication
* Decoding information of sniffed frames
* Reverse engineering on diagnostic tools
* Doing simulation scripts CAPL, PAWN, XML
* Testing new diagnostic solution on vehicles.
-- TECHNICAL CONTEXT:
CAPL, PAWN, XML, CANAlyser/CANoe, ACTITEST, GT2002,Spy&Sim, Launch, TechStream Toyota, Multidiag, VCI, ISO 14229, ISO14230, J1939, DiagOnCan, CAN, LIN…
-
ARDIA - ACTIA Group (Tunis-Toulouse)
- Technical manager
2010 - maintenant
-- PROJECT SUBJECT
Within a team of engineers as a technical manager for software development:
* Technical support of the staff. ;
* Preparing daily workloads for staff & coordinating the daily allocation of work. (Planning,
tasks...)
* Validation of solutions and technical choices ;
* Ensure the application of the development processes and maintain the quality of the product
* Motivating the team to achieve high standards and targets.
* Handling and resolving problems and issues which arise.
* Working with the project manager and quality team to drive product forward.
* Proposal of new technical solutions, product improvement and evolutions
* Participate in product development meetings ;
* Treat the requests of the customers.
* Benchmarking different tools. ;
* Update the product's technical documentation. ;
* Vehicle validations of the software. ;
* Drafting the different reports concerning the quality of the software solutions
(statistics), 8D reports...
* Involved in the recruitment of new staff. ;
* Mentoring and training up junior and new staff.
-- TECHNICAL CONTEXT:
CAPL, PAWN, C/C++, ACTI-DIAG, CANAlyser/CANoe, ACTITEST, GT2002,Spy&Sim, Bosch KTS, Autocom, TechStream Toyota, TECH2/GDS OPEL, JLR SDD, witech Fiat, Exentry Mercedes, CLIP Renault, Bugzilla, VCI, XML, SVN, PSNext, ISO 14229, ISO14230, J1939, DiagOnCan, CAN, LIN...
-
ACTIA Group (Toulouse
- Test Engineer
2009 - 2009
-- PROJECT SUBJECT
Validation of the solutions developed for the Multimarket Diagnostic tool for electronic control units on vehicles. Working on the Production Environment ensuring that the final product fulfilled all the requirements of the specification
* Production Environment
* Prepare, execute and report a Test Plan.
* Report defects found.
* Document Checklist.
* Doing comparison with concurrent tools
* Creating a benchmark document
-- TECHNICAL CONTEXT:
CAPL, PAWN, CANAlyser/CANoe, ACTITEST, GT2002,Spy&Sim, Bosch KTS, Autocom, TechStream Toyota, TECH2/GDS OPEL, JLR SDD, witech Fiat, Exentry Mercedes, CLIP Renault, Multidiag, SVN, Bugzilla, VCI, PSNext, ISO 14229, ISO14230, J1939, DiagOnCan, CAN, LIN...
-
ARDIA - ACTIA Group (Tunis-Toulouse)
- Software Developer
2006 - 2010
-- PROJECT SUBJECT
Software development engineer in the design and tool software department at ACTIA GROUP.
Within a team of engineers as the head of “electronic control unit”, providing:
* The analysis of functional specifications. (V cycle)
* The development of the chosen solution (C, C + +, XML, SVN, Cruise CTRL).
* The making of unitary testing and validations (Simulators, Canalyser, vehicles ...).
* Update the product's technical documentation (drafting the specification of the developed solution).
* Making Reverse engineering
* The integration of the new solution into the existing software and drafting the integration report.
* Conduct the investigations and the researches concerning the causes of abnormalities (analysis and bug fixes).
* Conduct internal audits conducted in the firm (audit, prepare checklists ...).
* Development of electronic control unit like (BCM, ABRASR, DIESEL engine…) is made through several car companies such as (PSA, Opel, RENAULT, and VOLVO).
* Knowledge of different protocols adopted in the field of automotive diagnostics (DIAGONCAN, GMLAN, KWP2000, PSA2 ...).
* Knowledge of car architectures (CAN-VAN, LIN).
-- TECHNICAL CONTEXT
CAPL, PAWN, C/C++, ACTI-DIAG, CANAlyser/CANoe, ACTITEST, GT2002,Spy&Sim, CLIP, Bosch KTS, Autocom, TechStream Toyota, TECH2/GDS OPEL, JLR SDD, witech Fiat, Exentry Mercedes, CLIP Renault, Bugzilla, VCI, XML, SVN, PSNext, ISO 14229, ISO14230, J1939, DiagOnCan, CAN, LIN…