Riadh BEN HAJ MESSAOUD

De mon expérience dans le domaine du diagnostic automobile j'ai eu l'occasion de travailler sur plusieurs type de protocoles et standard des réseaux diagnostic automobile à la fois les couches basses que les couches applicatives et ceci sur plusieurs marques automobiles asiatiques, européennes et américaines



Mes compétences :

DiagOnCan

C/C++

Diagnostic Automobile

KWP2000

Conception UML

XML

C Programming Language

CANoe

Bugzilla

Apache Subversion

C++

software development

UML/OMT

Technical support

SQL

Project Management

Product Development

PostgreSQL

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio.NET

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Visual C/C++

Microsoft Project

Merise Methodology

Linux

JIRA

Internal Audit

ECLiPSe

CANAlyser

Buses

Borland Turbo C

Benchmarking

Audit