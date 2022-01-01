Menu

Riadh BEN HAJ MESSAOUD

ARIANA

En résumé

De mon expérience dans le domaine du diagnostic automobile j'ai eu l'occasion de travailler sur plusieurs type de protocoles et standard des réseaux diagnostic automobile à la fois les couches basses que les couches applicatives et ceci sur plusieurs marques automobiles asiatiques, européennes et américaines

Mes compétences :
DiagOnCan
C/C++
Diagnostic Automobile
KWP2000
Conception UML
XML
C Programming Language
CANoe
Bugzilla
Apache Subversion
C++
software development
UML/OMT
Technical support
SQL
Project Management
Product Development
PostgreSQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Visual C/C++
Microsoft Project
Merise Methodology
Linux
JIRA
Internal Audit
ECLiPSe
CANAlyser
Buses
Borland Turbo C
Benchmarking
Audit

Entreprises

  • ACTIA Group (China) - Reverse engineering and Protocol and Standards Trainer

    2017 - 2017 -- PROJECT SUBJECT
    Trainer for reverse engineering and protocols and standard for automobile software In order to
    launch a new development activity in ACTIA china:
    Trainer for:
    * Standard and protocols
    * Sniffing communication
    * Decoding information of sniffed frames
    * Reverse engineering on diagnostic tools
    * Doing simulation scripts CAPL, PAWN, XML
    * Testing new diagnostic solution on vehicles.


    -- TECHNICAL CONTEXT:
    CAPL, PAWN, XML, CANAlyser/CANoe, ACTITEST, GT2002,Spy&Sim, Launch, TechStream Toyota, Multidiag, VCI, ISO 14229, ISO14230, J1939, DiagOnCan, CAN, LIN…

  • ARDIA - ACTIA Group (Tunis-Toulouse) - Technical manager

    2010 - maintenant -- PROJECT SUBJECT
    Within a team of engineers as a technical manager for software development:

    * Technical support of the staff. ;
    * Preparing daily workloads for staff & coordinating the daily allocation of work. (Planning,
    tasks...)
    * Validation of solutions and technical choices ;
    * Ensure the application of the development processes and maintain the quality of the product
    * Motivating the team to achieve high standards and targets.
    * Handling and resolving problems and issues which arise.
    * Working with the project manager and quality team to drive product forward.
    * Proposal of new technical solutions, product improvement and evolutions
    * Participate in product development meetings ;
    * Treat the requests of the customers.
    * Benchmarking different tools. ;
    * Update the product's technical documentation. ;
    * Vehicle validations of the software. ;
    * Drafting the different reports concerning the quality of the software solutions
    (statistics), 8D reports...
    * Involved in the recruitment of new staff. ;
    * Mentoring and training up junior and new staff.

    -- TECHNICAL CONTEXT:
    CAPL, PAWN, C/C++, ACTI-DIAG, CANAlyser/CANoe, ACTITEST, GT2002,Spy&Sim, Bosch KTS, Autocom, TechStream Toyota, TECH2/GDS OPEL, JLR SDD, witech Fiat, Exentry Mercedes, CLIP Renault, Bugzilla, VCI, XML, SVN, PSNext, ISO 14229, ISO14230, J1939, DiagOnCan, CAN, LIN...

  • ACTIA Group (Toulouse - Test Engineer

    2009 - 2009 -- PROJECT SUBJECT

    Validation of the solutions developed for the Multimarket Diagnostic tool for electronic control units on vehicles. Working on the Production Environment ensuring that the final product fulfilled all the requirements of the specification
    * Production Environment
    * Prepare, execute and report a Test Plan.
    * Report defects found.
    * Document Checklist.
    * Doing comparison with concurrent tools
    * Creating a benchmark document


    -- TECHNICAL CONTEXT:
    CAPL, PAWN, CANAlyser/CANoe, ACTITEST, GT2002,Spy&Sim, Bosch KTS, Autocom, TechStream Toyota, TECH2/GDS OPEL, JLR SDD, witech Fiat, Exentry Mercedes, CLIP Renault, Multidiag, SVN, Bugzilla, VCI, PSNext, ISO 14229, ISO14230, J1939, DiagOnCan, CAN, LIN...

  • ARDIA - ACTIA Group (Tunis-Toulouse) - Software Developer

    2006 - 2010 -- PROJECT SUBJECT
    Software development engineer in the design and tool software department at ACTIA GROUP.
    Within a team of engineers as the head of “electronic control unit”, providing:
    * The analysis of functional specifications. (V cycle)
    * The development of the chosen solution (C, C + +, XML, SVN, Cruise CTRL).
    * The making of unitary testing and validations (Simulators, Canalyser, vehicles ...).
    * Update the product's technical documentation (drafting the specification of the developed solution).
    * Making Reverse engineering
    * The integration of the new solution into the existing software and drafting the integration report.
    * Conduct the investigations and the researches concerning the causes of abnormalities (analysis and bug fixes).
    * Conduct internal audits conducted in the firm (audit, prepare checklists ...).
    * Development of electronic control unit like (BCM, ABRASR, DIESEL engine…) is made through several car companies such as (PSA, Opel, RENAULT, and VOLVO).
    * Knowledge of different protocols adopted in the field of automotive diagnostics (DIAGONCAN, GMLAN, KWP2000, PSA2 ...).
    * Knowledge of car architectures (CAN-VAN, LIN).

    -- TECHNICAL CONTEXT
    CAPL, PAWN, C/C++, ACTI-DIAG, CANAlyser/CANoe, ACTITEST, GT2002,Spy&Sim, CLIP, Bosch KTS, Autocom, TechStream Toyota, TECH2/GDS OPEL, JLR SDD, witech Fiat, Exentry Mercedes, CLIP Renault, Bugzilla, VCI, XML, SVN, PSNext, ISO 14229, ISO14230, J1939, DiagOnCan, CAN, LIN…

Formations

  • The National School Of Computer Science Of Tunisia (Manouba)

    Manouba 2000 - 2006 Engineer degree

