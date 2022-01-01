Menu

Riadh BOUHAOUEL

KSAR HELEL

En résumé

Account manager

Mes compétences :
Training in commercial English
Training INCOTERMS 2000
FORMATION EN ‘’ EUROPE BUSINESS & FASHION TRENDS

Entreprises

  • SARTEX - Account Manager

    2005 - maintenant Define seasonal information and calendar deadlines with customers prior each new season
    from development till bulk delivery to ensure smooth progress and clear overview for all
    parties such as:
    Development Phase (Wash Development, Proto Patterns submission), Receipt BOM (Bill Of
    Materiel), sample Fabric ordering, sampling Order Issue, Sampling Start; Latest samples
    FOB quotation, sampling handover date to forwarder; Sales period; Revise & Release Style
    for Production, Receipt Production Orders; Production Start; Bulk handover date to
    forwarder.
    Interpret customers’ sourcing needs; and understand the fashion trend in customers’
    market environment.
    Ensure that customer’s requirements, manuals process, quality standards are properly
    understood, implemented and correctly respected in the company at all levels & stages from
    sampling to production and final delivery.
    Arrange and follow up the day to day materials and production samples for customers’
    approval, which include order process monitoring, sample delivery, garment sample
    inspection and packaging before dispatch, etc. in addition to shipment on time and
    adherence to the critical path.
    Coordinate with internal departments such as Quality Control and Shipping to maintain the
    quality standard and update shipment status.
    Calculate FOB price, including the collect of different cost components (fabric price,
    consumption, trims cost branded/unbranded; wash cost depending of wash recipe;
    making/sewing cost, ironing & packaging cost; financial cost and margin; Incoterm).
    Lead price negotiation with customers and mills, insure requirements are met for both
    product and margin stand point.
    Update the WIP (work-in-process) report to related parties/departments.
    Negotiate purchase process, buying commission, freight and contractual terms and
    conditions with customers; mills and forwarders.
    Handle enquiries and orders with fabric mill, customers, etc.
    Prepare reports and analyses for monitoring the effectiveness of the product and pricing
    strategies across customers.
    Very good knowledge of every detail in production process starting from cut, sewing lines
    allocations, washing, print; Laser… packaging and final audit.
    Provide solution in quality and shipment issues between customer and company.
    Make commercial decision, together with quality manager, in case of quality issues prior to
    shipment.
    Good analytical and problem solving skills.
    Strengthen and maintain the good relationship with customers to build the business.
    Manage left over stock (fabrics & trims) and define liabilities and provide solution to
    exhaust.
    Good knowledge of different customers systems and logistics tracking:
    HUGO BOSS: SCP (Supplier collaboration portal) and Vendor Management
    POLO RALPH LAUREN: Pack One ASN (Advanced shipment Notice)
    POLO RALPH LAUREN: APL Logistics: Logistics super suite for Sea shipment
    POLO RALPH LAUREN: Acuitive solution for Air shipment
    GUESS: Supplier Chain Manager for trade card.
    Guess: OMB ( Online Manage Booking) for Asia shipment.
    Follow up of invoicing and payment recovery of customers.
    RESUME:
    I had a large experience in textile business built from the direct contact with many
    multinational brands like HUGO BOSS AG ; POLO RALPH LAUREN ; TOMMY HILFIGER;
    CALVIN KLEIN; GUESS ; PAUL SMITH… that gives me the opportunity to understand and
    learn properly EUROPE BUSINESS & FASHION TRENDS and the ability to define the best
    textile processing to apply in order to bring more successful growth to product.

Formations

  • FSEG Mahdia (Mahdia)

    Mahdia 2000 - 2005

Réseau