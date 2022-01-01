Riadh BOUHAOUEL

Mes compétences :
Training in commercial English
Training INCOTERMS 2000
FORMATION EN ‘’ EUROPE BUSINESS & FASHION TRENDS
Entreprises
SARTEX
- Account Manager
2005 - maintenantDefine seasonal information and calendar deadlines with customers prior each new season
from development till bulk delivery to ensure smooth progress and clear overview for all
parties such as:
Development Phase (Wash Development, Proto Patterns submission), Receipt BOM (Bill Of
Materiel), sample Fabric ordering, sampling Order Issue, Sampling Start; Latest samples
FOB quotation, sampling handover date to forwarder; Sales period; Revise & Release Style
for Production, Receipt Production Orders; Production Start; Bulk handover date to
forwarder.
Interpret customers’ sourcing needs; and understand the fashion trend in customers’
market environment.
Ensure that customer’s requirements, manuals process, quality standards are properly
understood, implemented and correctly respected in the company at all levels & stages from
sampling to production and final delivery.
Arrange and follow up the day to day materials and production samples for customers’
approval, which include order process monitoring, sample delivery, garment sample
inspection and packaging before dispatch, etc. in addition to shipment on time and
adherence to the critical path.
Coordinate with internal departments such as Quality Control and Shipping to maintain the
quality standard and update shipment status.
Calculate FOB price, including the collect of different cost components (fabric price,
consumption, trims cost branded/unbranded; wash cost depending of wash recipe;
making/sewing cost, ironing & packaging cost; financial cost and margin; Incoterm).
Lead price negotiation with customers and mills, insure requirements are met for both
product and margin stand point.
Update the WIP (work-in-process) report to related parties/departments.
Negotiate purchase process, buying commission, freight and contractual terms and
conditions with customers; mills and forwarders.
Handle enquiries and orders with fabric mill, customers, etc.
Prepare reports and analyses for monitoring the effectiveness of the product and pricing
strategies across customers.
Very good knowledge of every detail in production process starting from cut, sewing lines
allocations, washing, print; Laser… packaging and final audit.
Provide solution in quality and shipment issues between customer and company.
Make commercial decision, together with quality manager, in case of quality issues prior to
shipment.
Good analytical and problem solving skills.
Strengthen and maintain the good relationship with customers to build the business.
Manage left over stock (fabrics & trims) and define liabilities and provide solution to
exhaust.
Good knowledge of different customers systems and logistics tracking:
HUGO BOSS: SCP (Supplier collaboration portal) and Vendor Management
POLO RALPH LAUREN: Pack One ASN (Advanced shipment Notice)
POLO RALPH LAUREN: APL Logistics: Logistics super suite for Sea shipment
POLO RALPH LAUREN: Acuitive solution for Air shipment
GUESS: Supplier Chain Manager for trade card.
Guess: OMB ( Online Manage Booking) for Asia shipment.
Follow up of invoicing and payment recovery of customers.
RESUME:
I had a large experience in textile business built from the direct contact with many
multinational brands like HUGO BOSS AG ; POLO RALPH LAUREN ; TOMMY HILFIGER;
CALVIN KLEIN; GUESS ; PAUL SMITH… that gives me the opportunity to understand and
learn properly EUROPE BUSINESS & FASHION TRENDS and the ability to define the best
textile processing to apply in order to bring more successful growth to product.