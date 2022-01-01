Menu

Riadh KLAI

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

MES COMPETENCES SONT :

TECHNIQUE
NORMES IFS, ISO, BRC, MASE UIC Gestion des processus Lean,
Conception produit
AMDEC produit et processus

MANAGEMENT
Système de pilotage de la performance, Conduite de réunion et d’atelier de travail, Gestion de projet, Gestion du changement, Coaching

INFORMATIQUE
CAO : Pro-Engineer, Euclid, Catia V5, TDC
Bureautique et projet: Suite Ms Office, Ms Project,

LANGUES
Anglais : Courant / Arabe : Courant

Mes compétences :
HSE
IFS
MASE UIC
Management
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Catia V5

Entreprises

  • MATIS - Ingénieur Conception

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - maintenant Mission1 Product Leader Depuis Juillet 2015
    o Développement de pare- choc
    o Management d’une équipe en Inde

    Mission 2 : Responsable plateau conception et méthodes
    gérer un plateau de conception
    o Planification et chiffrage des projets
    o Interface client
    o Evaluation des compétences et des connaissances
    o Former les nouveaux arrivants
    o Suivi technique des projets
    o Suivi économique, réaliser les bordereaux de livraison, les fiches de liaisons
    o Suivi de la charge du plateau
    o Suivi de l’évolution individuelle des personnes sur le plateau (formation, responsabilité).


    Mission 3 : Ingénieur Conception
    o Planification et chiffrage des projets
    o Interface client
    o Management d’une équipe en Turquie de 2 projeteurs
    o Réalisation des AMDEC produit
    o Suivi des fournisseurs
    o Réalisation des prototypes
    o Suivi des essais et des préséries
    o Elaboration des plans de tests de validation

  • MGI COUTIER - Responsable études

    Champfromier 2010 - 2010  Piloter et planifier les études des produits mécaniques et plastiques automobiles
     Manager une équipe de techniciens
     Gérer et développer la réalisation des prototypes.
     Suivre les essais et les pré-séries
     Chiffrer les coûts d’études et de validations
     AMDEC produit, les plans de tests, de validation

  • STEMI - STAGIAIRE HSE

    2009 - 2009 Ma mission chez STEMI est de mettre en place le MASE UIC*,

  • Renault Trucks - Architect véhicule

    Saint-Priest France 2006 - 2007 Architect chassis et cabine

     Concevoir, étudier et adapter des pièces spéciales pour l’industrie.
     Renault Trucks : Architecture sur Kerax : étudier et positionner en 3D des nouvelles pièces sur les véhicules.

  • AKKA TECHNOLOGIE - Projeteur

    Paris 2004 - 2006  Plastic Omnium : Gérer les réceptions et les envois des pièces plastiques.
     Goupe Antolin : Concevoir et réaliser l’architecture des sièges voiture.
     Rédiger des contrats Études, animer des réunions pour la validation des pièces.
     Concevoir et implanter des éléments suspendus sur les longerons des véhicules

  • Renault Trucks - Architect véhicule

    Saint-Priest France 2003 - 2004  Concevoir et implanter des éléments suspendus sur les longerons des véhicules.
     Secteur face AV : Concevoir et étudier en avant-projet les « faces avants » des nouvelles gammes.

  • ABMI - CONCEPTEUR CAO

    Saint Priest 2002 - 2003 Projeteur CAO car et bus
     Service études personnalisation IRIS BUS ANNONAY.
     Prendre en charge les demandes spécifiques des clients.
     Concevoir et mettre en plan des longerons pour la gamme intermédiaire

  • Assystem Etudes - Concepteur

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2002 Projeteur CAO car et bus

     Service études personnalisation IRIS BUS ANNONAY.
     Prendre en charge les demandes spécifiques des clients.
     Concevoir et mettre en plan des longerons pour la gamme intermédiaire

Formations

  • Cesi (Lyon)

    Lyon 2008 - 2009 Ingénieur

    formation

  • Lycée Albert Camus

    Rillieux La Pape 1997 - 1999 Conception et réalisations des carrosseries

