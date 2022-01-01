Riadh LEBIB

When it comes to making decisions in our lives, we think we're in control. We are rational beings making sound judgments. More importantly, we are guided by conscious and freely accepted choices. Yet, a growing body of research in cognitive science, behavioral economy, and neuroscience have challenged this view. There is no denying now that our choices are mostly impacted by emotional feelings, resulting in mental shortcuts prone to judgment biases. And most of the mental operations involved in decision-making take place well before conscious awareness, challenging therefore the very notion of free-will. Fact.



This is the way our brain works, and till we wait for the Homo Sapiens 2.0 upgrade, we'll have to cope with it. Rather than offering illusive solutions to prevent from being trapped by our mind, professionals and policy-makers have first to know the underpinnings of brain mechanics. Only then they'll understand how and why they were - and they will be - mistaken in making decision, so that they can anticipate possible flaws in future choices. This is our challenge at the IME: bringing on-the-ground scientific knowledge to businesses' needs and professionals' demands. Interested? Take the leap.



As an expert in Neuropsychology (Ph.D.) and CBT (graduated), I'm interested in rational and irrational human behaviors to study their impact on decision making, in calm or stressful situations. Highlighting the neural underpinnings and cerebral mechanisms that underly these cognitive operations is central to my work to provide innovative solutions for professionals, based on information processing, emotional valence, and reasoning processes occurring within the brain.



Mes compétences :

Neurosciences

Gestion du risque

Prise de décision

Raisonnement

Gestion du stress

Business Consulting

Conseil aux entreprises