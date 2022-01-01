Menu

Riadh LEBIB

PARIS

En résumé

When it comes to making decisions in our lives, we think we're in control. We are rational beings making sound judgments. More importantly, we are guided by conscious and freely accepted choices. Yet, a growing body of research in cognitive science, behavioral economy, and neuroscience have challenged this view. There is no denying now that our choices are mostly impacted by emotional feelings, resulting in mental shortcuts prone to judgment biases. And most of the mental operations involved in decision-making take place well before conscious awareness, challenging therefore the very notion of free-will. Fact.

This is the way our brain works, and till we wait for the Homo Sapiens 2.0 upgrade, we'll have to cope with it. Rather than offering illusive solutions to prevent from being trapped by our mind, professionals and policy-makers have first to know the underpinnings of brain mechanics. Only then they'll understand how and why they were - and they will be - mistaken in making decision, so that they can anticipate possible flaws in future choices. This is our challenge at the IME: bringing on-the-ground scientific knowledge to businesses' needs and professionals' demands. Interested? Take the leap.

As an expert in Neuropsychology (Ph.D.) and CBT (graduated), I'm interested in rational and irrational human behaviors to study their impact on decision making, in calm or stressful situations. Highlighting the neural underpinnings and cerebral mechanisms that underly these cognitive operations is central to my work to provide innovative solutions for professionals, based on information processing, emotional valence, and reasoning processes occurring within the brain.

Mes compétences :
Neurosciences
Gestion du risque
Prise de décision
Raisonnement
Gestion du stress
Business Consulting
Conseil aux entreprises

Entreprises

  • Institut de Médecine Environnementale - Consultant-chercheur et Formateur

    2010 - maintenant Membre du Réseau Francophone de Formation en Santé au Travail sous la tutelle du
    PRINCIPALES MISSIONS DE RECHERCHE, FORMATION, CONSEIL OU COACHING

  • Université de Birmingham (Royaume-Uni) - Research Fellow

    2007 - 2010 Chercheur senior au laboratoire Langage, Cognition et Perception de l'Université de Birmingham (Royaume-Uni).

    Titulaire d'une bourse postdoctorale du Wellcome Trust, J'ai travaillé dans l'équipe du Professeur Andrea Krott sur les substrats neuronaux qui sous-tendent l'apprentissage, chez l'enfant, et le traitement, chez l'adulte, de certaines règles du langage écrit.
    Je me suis intéressé aussi aux travaux du Professeur Ian Apperly sur les biais d'attribution d'intentions chez les jeunes enfants autistes et les adultes souffrant du syndrome d'Asperger.

  • Université de La Laguna - Reseach Fellow

    2002 - 2005 Chercheur junior au laboratoire Neurosciences Cognitives et Psycholinguistique de l'Université de La Laguna (Tenerife, Espagne).

    Titulaire d'une bourse postdoctorale européenne Marie Curie, j'ai travaillé sous la direction du Professeur Manuel Carreiras sur l'intégration, le traitement, et la production des informations multimodales chez les jeunes enfants atteints de surdité, dans la lignée des travaux que j'ai mené au cours de ma thèse.
    En collaboration avec les Professeurs Carlos Santamaria et Orlando Morales, j'ai mis en œuvre certains chantiers de recherche sur le raisonnement logique, qui est leur champ de discipline scientifique.
    Enfin, dans le cadre de ma mission, j'ai formé certains doctorants du laboratoire aux neurosciences cognitives et aux techniques d'acquisition de données en imagerie médicale (EEG, MEG).

  • CNRS UPR 640 - Doctorant

    1998 - 2002 Stage doctoral à temps complet effectué au sein du laboratoire d'Imagerie Cérébrale et Neurosciences Cognitive - CNRS UPR 640 de l'hôpital de La Pitié-Salpêtrière (Paris, France).

    Sous la direction de Pierre-Marie Baudonnière, j'ai travaillé sur la perception multimodale des informations de l'environnement, et plus particulièrement sur le traitement intermodal de celle-ci au niveau cérébral. Dans le cadre de ma thèse, me suis intéressé à l'acquisition du langage chez les jeunes enfants « sains » ou souffrants de troubles du langage (dyslexie), acquisition basée principalement sur l'intégration d'informations sensorielles multiples.
    Parallèlement, j'ai côtoyé le Professeur Olivier Houdé et suivi ses travaux sur les « théories de l'esprit » (capacité d'attribution d'intention à autrui). J'ai étudié les liens que peuvent avoir ces théories avec les biais cognitifs systématiques chez l'être humain, en dressant un parallèle entre illusions perceptives et illusions cognitives. En rapprochant ces travaux avec certains de ceux qui sont décrits dans le champ de l'économie comportementale, j'ai essayé de comprendre les substrats neurobiologiques de nos prises de décision et de leurs biais.

Formations