Riadh MAHMOUDI

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Project
Hyper-V
Citrix Winframe
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Mac OS X
technical support
software installation
software experience
responsible for all apple devices
problem solving
maintenance support
iOS
develop my knowledge
budgets
accurate troubleshooting
WinDev
Wi-Fi
VPN
VMware
TCP/IP
SQL Database Maintenance
Responsible for the fast
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
LAN/WAN > VLAN
ISDN
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
Change Management
Android
Administered change management
ADSL
3G Networks