Riadh MAHMOUDI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Project
Hyper-V
Citrix Winframe
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Mac OS X
technical support
software installation
software experience
responsible for all apple devices
problem solving
maintenance support
iOS
develop my knowledge
budgets
accurate troubleshooting
WinDev
Wi-Fi
VPN
VMware
TCP/IP
SQL Database Maintenance
Responsible for the fast
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
LAN/WAN > VLAN
ISDN
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
Change Management
Android
Administered change management
ADSL
3G Networks

Entreprises

  • ELLOUMI Group - IT System and Network Administrator

    2008 - 2014 * Administrator of more than 50 Virtual Servers and 10 physical servers (HP DL 380 G5 & G6)
    * Pointing Project Leader of Elloumi Group ( AcureTime 2.2)
    * Central IT trainer (MS Office outlook, word, Excel, Access, MS Project 2010, AcureTime...) ;
    * Citrix Server migration to Hyper-V 2012 ;
    * The one responsible for all apple devices (IMac, MacBook Pro, IPhone, IPad, Apple TV...)
    * IT project leader in new company of Elloumi Group (Cofat med)
    * Administration of more than 250 users Wyse terminal server
    * Responsible for third-level support for all server related issues.
    * Participated in complete system builds, upgrades, migrations, code deployments and patch management.
    * Implemented security policy and virus protection. ;
    * Administered change management related to server upgrades and software installation.
    * Prepared and maintained documentation of technologies, standards and procedures.
    * Configured Server; configured networking; security and system settings.
    * Added and removed server roles and features; configured AD Domain Services roles; configured network infrastructure roles; configured file and print services.
    * Added backup features and used unattend.xml files to automate Windows Server 2008 setup. ;
    * Performed unattended domain controller installation. ;
    * Extensive experience in installation, administration and networking in various environments. ;

Formations

  • ISET (Sfax)

    Sfax 2004 - 2008 Diploma of Higher Technological Studies

  • Lycée Secondaire Omrane Supérieur (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2004 Higher School Certificate

Réseau