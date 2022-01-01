Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Riadh SAID
Ajouter
Riadh SAID
SOUSSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
WAT LYTESS
- Responsable Magasin
2014 - maintenant
Sate
- Responsable Export
2013 - 2013
Mets
- Chef de production
2012 - 2013
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Transport Et De La Logistique De Sousse(ISTLS) (Sousse)
Sousse
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Houda CIFOP
Tayeb ZAANOUNI