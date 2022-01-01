Menu

Riahi LAMJED

JEDDAH

En résumé

Mobile:(+966)566458581
E-mail:
lamjed@nbcc.com.sa
riahi_an21@yahoo.fr
amjed.2008@windowslive.com

Entreprises

  • National Biscuits & Confectionery Co. Ltd - Quality Supervisor

    2008 - maintenant Manage a quality team who have the taches below:
    • To check and analyze the incoming raw materials and potato deliveries,
    • To check and test all incoming packaging materials
    • Coordinate the suitability for the new raw materials and the run-ability for the new
    packaging materials with the production managers to ensure suitable materials for production.
    • Post the accepted material to unrestricted stock in order to make it available
    for production use (using SAP system).
    • Conduct microbiological tests for the incoming raw materials
    • Conduct microbiological tests for processing water and potato wash water to meet
    the food safety management system requirements
    • Check all new sample materials in order to develop new suppliers for future alternatives.
    • Participation in the Company Internal Audit.
    • Participation in the sensory evaluation,

  • Groupe DANONE,Mission in Morocco - Quality supervisor

    2007 - 2007 Application and follow-up of HACCP system,
    • Supervision of production lines ( hygiene, raw materials quality, storage conditions…) ,
    • Acceptance and rejection of finished product .
    • Making the Quality certificate of accepted batches.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieur Des Industries Alimentaires De Tunis ESIAT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2006 FOOD INDUSTRIES

  • Ecole Préparatoire Des Etudes D'Ingénieur De Nabeul (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2001 - 2003

