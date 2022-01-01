Riahi LAMJED

National Biscuits & Confectionery Co. Ltd
- Quality Supervisor
2008 - maintenantManage a quality team who have the taches below:
• To check and analyze the incoming raw materials and potato deliveries,
• To check and test all incoming packaging materials
• Coordinate the suitability for the new raw materials and the run-ability for the new
packaging materials with the production managers to ensure suitable materials for production.
• Post the accepted material to unrestricted stock in order to make it available
for production use (using SAP system).
• Conduct microbiological tests for the incoming raw materials
• Conduct microbiological tests for processing water and potato wash water to meet
the food safety management system requirements
• Check all new sample materials in order to develop new suppliers for future alternatives.
• Participation in the Company Internal Audit.
• Participation in the sensory evaluation,
Groupe DANONE,Mission in Morocco
- Quality supervisor
2007 - 2007Application and follow-up of HACCP system,
• Supervision of production lines ( hygiene, raw materials quality, storage conditions…) ,
• Acceptance and rejection of finished product .
• Making the Quality certificate of accepted batches.
Formations
Ecole Supérieur Des Industries Alimentaires De Tunis ESIAT (Tunis)
Tunis2003 - 2006FOOD INDUSTRIES
Ecole Préparatoire Des Etudes D'Ingénieur De Nabeul (Nabeul)